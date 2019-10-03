STOCKTON — More than 800 residents throughout the county dedicated time and energy to address some of the worst environmental damage San Joaquin County has ever seen while taking part in the 2019 Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 22.
San Joaquin County Public Works released official statistics from the trash collection effort, which included 804 volunteers — 200 more than 2018 — collecting 76,677 pounds of garbage and debris and transferring it to Lovelace Transfer Station. That amount was three times more than 2018, setting a record for most trash collected in the area.
Volunteers cleared 45.25 miles of county land using 408 bags.
A total of 15 boats and vessels were deployed on county waters as well, according to county public works.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti and his company Delta Cranes pulled 32 tons of debris from the Smith Canal, including more than 300 shopping carts, sunken boats, furniture and trash from nearby homeless encampments.
For more information, call 209-468-3089 or visit www.sjcleanwater.org.
— Wes Bowers
Air district hosts calendar contest for kids
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is looking for young artists in grades K-12 to submit drawings with clean air themes for the annual Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar Contest. The deadline to submit artwork is Oct. 7.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org /kids/clean_air_calendar _contest.htm.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
State employee bill signed into law
SACRAMENTO — Assembly Bill 1033, authored by Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, was signed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
AB 1033 will provide future state employees with a clear explanation of salary, advancement opportunities, health and retirement benefits, and worker-protections afforded to state employees. All this information works to empower applicants to make informed decisions about their future, while also building trust and honesty between the employer and the employee, the bill’s supporters said.
AB 1033 will take effect on January 1, 2020.
— Oula Miqbel
State treasurer launches two green initiatives
SACRAMENTO — California State Treasurer Fiona Ma launched two state energy-efficiency financing programs to help California meet the goal of doubling energy savings by 2030.
The Small Business Energy Efficiency Financing Program and Affordable Multifamily Energy Efficiency Financing Program are aimed at reducing the cost of financing energy efficiency improvements for small businesses, nonprofits and owners of affordable housing.
Such improvements range from HVAC systems, energy-efficient appliances, and lighting to manufacturing equipment and custom projects.
In both programs, the state contributes to a loan loss reserve fund that functions as an insurance pool for the lenders, enabling them to offer better terms to borrowers, including lower monthly payments and broader eligibility.
— Oula Miqbel