LODI — A traffic stop led to a felony arrest on Tuesday in Lodi.
When a Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Garfield and Poplar streets at around 10:13 a.m., the driver of the vehicle was found to be unlicensed and a passenger in the front seat was on probation, according to a post of the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page.
Officers contacted a third passenger in the car, who attempted to flee the scene, police reported. After a brief struggle, the man, 23-year-old Jose Galvan of Stockton, was detained and a loaded firearm was located in his front waistband, police said. Galvan was arrested and booked on felony weapons violations and for resisting arrest.
The 22-year-old female driver was cited for driving without a license, and a 23-year-old male passenger on probation was released at the scene.
Micke Grove to host Easter egg hunt
LODI — Micke Grove Regional Park will be hosting a free Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The hunt, for children 12 and younger, will begin at 11 a.m. and will include 25,000 candy and toy-filled eggs. Participants should bring their own baskets.
The event will also include crafts, face paintings, bounce houses and food trucks.
Space is limited, with only 2,000 tickets available; tickets are required to enter. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Galt P.D. to hold citizens academy
GALT — The Galt Police Department is accepting applications for its first citizens academy.
The six-session academy, which will give participants an inside look at the department and the work it does in the community, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday from April 12 to May 17 at the Galt Police Department, 455 Industrial Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.