The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office announced Monday that it has extended its heat advisory for the Central Valley and Foothills through the end of the week.
Temperatures are expected be higher than 100 degrees throughout the region until Friday, and the NWS placed an “extreme” advisory on the local area, which means there is a very high risk of heat-related illnesses for the entire population, without protective action.
In Lodi, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 117 today, 108 Wednesday, 115 Thursday and 111 Friday, before dropping to 97 on Saturday, according to the Weather Network, a private forecasting firm.
Due to the extended advisory, the City of Lodi announced Saturday that it would extend cooling center hours at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., through Thursday.
The cooling center will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., will also serve as a cooling center this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
The Galt Police Department lobby, 455 Industrial Drive, will continue providing cooling center hours this week as well. Through Wednesday, the lobby will be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.