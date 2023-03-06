STOCKTON — Lodi resident Robert Elmo Lee was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Monday for the 2018 murder of Dr. Thomas Shock.
More than a dozen friends and family were in San Joaquin County Superior Court to support Shock's wife Nancy and her children.
“The Shock Family is very relieved to see justice prevail today — a life sentence for Mr. Robert Lee," Nancy Shock said after Judge Lauren Thomasson sentenced Lee. "It has been a long, stressful process. We extend thanks to the Lodi Police Department officers who solved the case and DA Ted McGarvey and staff for building the case and presenting it so masterfully.”
Thomas Shock, a prominent Lodi podiatrist, was killed in the doorway of his Rivergate home the night of Aug. 1, 2018.
An investigation revealed that the 83-year-old Lee hired three Sacramento men to help him commit the crime.
Raymond Jacquett was arrested in Sacramento weeks later. Lee, Christopher Costello and Mallory Stewart were arrested a short time later, according to reports.
All four men were charged with suspicion of murder, murder for financial gain and murder with the intent to kill while lying in wait.
Lee was found guilty for orchestrating Shock's murder last year. Stewart pled guilty to murder in the first degree, as well as a weapons enhancement, for his role as the shooter.
Costello was found guilty in 2021 and Jacquett was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 for their roles in the crime.
According to a warrant released by the court in 2018, Lee’s wife Bonnie, who died in 2016, had seen Shock for an in-grown toenail in 2011. The warrant referred to a complaint filed against Shock to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine regarding his treatment of a patient identified by the initials “B.L.,” and alleged that Shock’s “substandard care” led to part of her foot being amputated in 2012.
During the investigation into Shock’s death, a local man told detectives he knew Lee for years, and that he blamed the doctor for his wife’s death.
Lee told detectives he was glad Shock was dead, but denied involvement in his murder. However, he could not explain how a medical document and complaint against Shock that had been in his possession ended up at the doctor’s house the night of his murder, the warrant said.
“Mr. Lee twisted a devotion for his late wife into a perverse obsession with Dr. Shock, one that led to inexcusable violence,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Freitas said in a media statement after the sentencing. “I want to commend former San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Edward 'Ted' McGarvey for his tenacity in seeking justice for the Shock family, as well as the Lodi Police Department for their investigative skill.”
