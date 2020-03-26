As the van pulls up to the curb, LOEL Center prep cook Crystal Saragoza jumps out with a food container in hand and heads to ring the door bell.
As the door opens, she cheerfully delivers the awaiting senior a meal consisting of chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy and fresh roasted Brussels sprouts. It’s one of the 26 stops on the Meals on Wheels delivery route this morning and a second van is completing a similar route.
Saragoza has been delivering meals to seniors for a year and a half, but with the emergence of the coronavirus, some new staffers have been added to the roster. They are replacing senior volunteers, who are at a higher risk of major complications if they contract the virus.
Marj Schrenk, LOEL’s financial administrator, is one of the new volunteers. She is riding with Saragoza in the van, handing her the meals at each stop.
“I am usually behind the scenes,” Schrenk said. “I am just so grateful we can do this.”
Schrenk said the seniors they serve are reaching out and thanking them for not stopping the program.
RosaMae Hacker, 92, met Saragoza at the door as she delivered her meal. Hacker is a longtime Lodi resident, and has been receiving the meals for two years.
“It’s fabulous!” she said about the program. “The meals are great. I enjoy it so much. I can’t get out, so it’s a life saver.
“We are fortunate that we can stay at home, and not have to be in a group. (Being in) a group is scary. I have been through a lot in my life, but nothing this serious. Nothing compares to this.”
In the midst of a crisis, LOEL Center has adapted and is continuing to serve the senior community.
LOEL President and CEO Tracy Williams said that in addition to changing the volunteer lineup, the center has also added additional services for seniors.
“If someone needs prescriptions picked up, or a bag of food, we have volunteers that can go out and shop for them,” Williams said, adding that volunteers are also available to run errands or to transport seniors to appointments.
The center is also giving out some food bags to seniors in need. Different service clubs in Lodi, like the Rotary or Omega Nu, donate non-perishable goods, and upon request a bag can be dropped off. The bags are prepackaged and contents are based on donations, so recipients can’t choose what they receive in the bag.
Williams said the center is in need of more donations, and people are invited to call the center to let them know what they can donate. Seniors in need of a food bag can also call. Even though the center is temporarily closed to the public, Williams said the staff is there and working, and will follow up on all calls as soon as possible.
One benefit of having staff members volunteer with Meals on Wheels is they get to meet the homebound seniors they serve, Williams said.
“It’s good for them to see the people they make a meal for every day. For a bad situation, it’s good to see the seniors, and see if they have other needs.”
The seniors enjoy and appreciate the encounters, but even they are aware of the current crisis and are taking more precautions.
Saragoza said there have been additions to the route recently, but also some cancellations.
“There is a couple who called because they don’t want us in their house, they are a little scared about it,” Saragoza said.
Despite the heightened concerns, Saragoza is really enjoying being able to deliver the meals she helps prepare.
“I love it! I have been working with seniors for a long time, but never for a community center. I love to go and deliver to houses. They don’t have a lot of interactions, so you’re the one person they get to see. I love that companionship,” she said.
Williams said that the center being closed to the public will not stop staff in their mission to help those who need assistance.
“We’re just trying to reach out to those that need help. We’re not going anywhere,” she said.
Anyone wanting to donate non-perishable foods, and seniors in need of a food bag, can call the LOEL Center at 209-369-1591.