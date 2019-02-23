Lodi couple Scott and Juliet Fyffe invite people to raise a glass in celebration of happy hour, as it comes to Downtown Lodi with a new tour that their company, Savor Lodi now offers.
The couple started out by offering patrons a walking food tour, but over time the demand for a drink-oriented tour began.
“People asked about a happy hour tour and had Rosewood express interest in becoming participants of our tour,” Scott Fyffe, the owner of Savor Lodi, said.
Due to their late hours, Fyffe was motivated to start a later tour that would begin around 4 p.m. “We really wanted to cater to a younger crowd, and we were more encouraged to have a later start time,” Fyffe said.
The happy hour tour will start on Pine Street in front of the City of Lodi building, where guests are lead on a historic walk through parts of downtown and will conclude at the Rosewood Bar & Grill.
“We like touring through downtown because it offers a lot of history and it is very nice to stroll through,” Fyffe said. “For our food tour, we loop back to Pine Street, and end in front of the Double Dip Gallery, Fyffe added.
The two-hour walking tour takes guests to Rosewood Bar & Grill, Dancing Fox, Five Window Beer Company, Lodi Beer Company, and El Pazcifico Mexican Grill & Cantina.
During the tour, 20 minutes is spent at each stop, and participants receive an appetizer that is accompanied by a glass of wine or pint of beer.
“At El Pazcifico’s, guest are served a margarita,” Fyffe said.
For the summer, Fyffe is looking to get more tour dates added. He wants to partner with new downtown businesses and expand the tour to include more restaurants.
“The happy hour will help promote Lodi tourism and connect guests with local wineries and spotlight Lodi’s downtown scene,” Scott said.
For more information or to book a tour, visit www.savorlodi.com.