Lodi police have arrested several suspected sex offenders over the past week, including one who led officers on a vehicle pursuit.
According to Lt. Eric Versteeg, officers attempted to contact 28-year-old Christian Cisneros in the area of West Turner Road and North Church Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when Cisneros reportedly fled in his vehicle, initiating the pursuit.
“It was about a mile in length,” Versteeg said on Tuesday. “He then fled on foot.”
Officers located Cisneros on the 900 block of North Church Street and arrested him on suspicion of numerous charges including evading a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, distribution of intimate photos and rape of an unconscious victim.
Cisneros was the second suspected sex offender arrested on Tuesday, Versteeg said, as officers had already arrested 26-year-old Joseph Andrew Bishofberger on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor engaged in a sexual act at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Two other suspected sex offenders were arrested late last week as well.
Bradley Allen Spiker, 45, was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 29 in Sacramento on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in sexual act, Versteeg said, and was later transferred to the Lodi Police Department.
At approximately 8 p.m., Lodi police arrested 24-year-old Mubashir Ahmad on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor for sex, Versteeg said, and court records show that Ahmad is also facing a charge of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger.
Lodi police have arrested a total of seven people on suspicion of sexually-based offenses so far this year, according to Detective Michael Hitchcock, three of which were for possession of child pornography.
“This number has gone up from previous years to date, however none of the crimes appear to be related,” Hitchcock said. “In the vast majority of sexual assault cases, the victim knows the offender. We have also seen an increase in technology lately that helps us locate people who view child pornography online.”
Parents should monitor their children’s internet usage, Hitchcock said, and report any suspicious encounters to the police.
Anyone who suspects that a child is being exploited or trafficked should call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com.