GALT — Retiring Galt City Clerk Donna Settles did not make any comments about her impending departure from civic service Tuesday night.
Instead, City of Galt Staff and the Galt City Council expressed their sadness in seeing her leave, but welcomed a familiar face to fill her role for the remainder of her term.
The council voted 4-0 during its meeting to appoint Tina Hubert as city clerk. Hubert currently serves as Settles’ executive assistant.
“It was a pleasure working with you when I worked for the city, and it’s been an equal pleasure working with you as a member of the city council,” Councilman Curt Campion said to Settles during the council comment segment of Tuesday’s meeting. “I wish you the best but I wish you were staying on.”
Settles submitted her resignation Sept. 4, but will remain on board through Oct. 31 as clerk administrator. Tuesday was her final meeting serving as city clerk.
She began her career with the city in 1997 as a part-time administrative assistant, which became a full-time role in 2001.
Upon retirement of the deputy city clerk in 2010, Settles was promoted to the position, and in 2015, she was appointed to city clerk to finish a term ending in 2016.
She successfully ran for the position in the 2016 election, with her term to expire in December 2020.
Prior to her resignation, Settles served as both the elected city clerk and the appointed clerk administrator.
The stipend for the position is $300 a month with benefits. Duties include preparing and distributing council agendas, attending council meetings, recording legislative actions, and advertising and coordinating appointments to city commissions and committees.
The city clerk also serves as the local elections official.
“I want to thank the city council for the appointment, and I truly appreciate the opportunity,” Hubert said after the council’s vote and during the staff report portion of the meeting.
She has been a Galt resident for 27 years, and transparentcalifornia.com says she has been with the city since 2016.
Hubert was one of two who applied for the city clerk position, along with Kathy Tellyer. Staff said Tellyer was not present at Tuesday’s meeting and would be out of town until next week.
“I want to thank you for your service and good luck on your retirement,” councilman Paul Sandhu said to Settles. “Congratulations to Tina, and I hope you bring the same level of service to the community, council and staff.”
City staff members also offered their congratulations to Settles.
“In the short time I’ve been here, she’s been great to work with, and we’re going to miss her,” public works director Mike Selling said. “And to Miss Huber, congratulations, I’m looking forward to working with her.”
“I’m going to miss you, our conversations, battles and whatever else we’ve been through,” Galt Police Chief Tod Sockman joked. “You’ve made this place extremely fun to work in. See you around town, I guess.”
Interim City Manager Thomas Haglund joked that Settles still had a few more days left to work and that he’d be keeping a close eye on her until her departure.
“I just want to thank you for the assistance you’ve provided during my tenure as city manager,” he said. “And I thank Tina for her help and the assistance she has provided me thus far since your announcement.”