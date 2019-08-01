LODI — Beginning today, the city of Lodi’s GrapeLine will offer free bus service to all K-12 students.
Students can board any Lodi GrapeLine fixed or express route bus during any of their service hours, including weekends, show their student identification to the driver and ride to their destination free of charge.
According to demographics information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, 20 percent of Lodi’s population is composed of students 18 and younger, but only 2 percent regularly use public transit.
Funded by a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program CalTrans grant, the program is designed to increase ridership among Lodi youth, especially those residing in disadvantaged communities, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
For more information, contact Georgia Lanstberger at 209-333-6706. For more information about GrapeLine, including route information and schedules, call 209-333-6806 or visit www.lodi.gov/transit.
— Wes Bowers
Meet with Lodi police officer and deputy district attorney
LODI — Officer Dunfee of the Lodi Police Department and the Neighborhood Deputy District Attorney for San Joaquin County will meet with the community at 9 a.m. Monday at Tillies, 21 W. Pine St., to listen to residents’ concerns.
— Wes Bowers
American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood donors
LODI — American Red Cross officials say the nonprofit is experiencing a blood shortage and will be offering donors a $5 Amazon.com gift card through Aug. 29. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767).
Following are upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Lodi:
• Aug. 7, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
• Aug. 14, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
— News-Sentinel Staff
Instructional swim sessions to be in Lodi on Saturday
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will host its Instructional Community Swim Saturday this weekend at Blakely Park’s Enze Pool, 1050 S. Stockton St., Lodi.
The instructional classes are open to people of all ages. Each instructional swim session will be led by lifeguards and swim instructors.
Session 1 will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. It includes:
• Baby and Me: Coaching parents how to help their toddler to be comfortable in the water and enjoy the experience.
• Junior Lifeguard Skills: Introduces youths to the basic skills for lifeguards, including safety tips and rescue demonstrations.
• Lap and Leisure Swim: There will be lanes set aside for lap swim instruction and development, as well as a leisure swim area.
Session 2 will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. It includes:
• Family Fitness: An exercise class that involves aerobic movements with the resistance of the water.
• Family Water Safety: Instruction about the importance of water safety and supervision in an aquatic environment.
• Lap and Leisure Swim: There will be lanes set aside for lap swim instruction and development, as well as a leisure swim area.
— Oula Miqbel
First time home buying seminar to be on Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — Prime Mortgage Lending Inc. will be hosting a first-time homebuyer seminar in Stockton on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at E-Fix Credit, 1407 W. Fremont St., Stockton.
Prime Mortgage Lending Inc. is an award-winning, veteran-owned and operated mortgage company with a simple goal: to provide its clients with a path to homeownership and make a positive impact in the community.
Prime mortgage works with local lenders to personalize solutions that connects its’ clients with an affordable mortgage, and allowing more residents in a community to make a positive impact in their community by providing homeowners with the stability, a sense of belonging, and the personal connections that grow when they have a place to call home.
At this free seminar, first-time homebuyers will learn more about the home buying process, they will learn about the different types of loan Programs and Requirements as well as learning the step-by-step process to buying a house.
For more information visit www.eventbrite.com/o/prime-mortgage-lending-inc.
— Oula Miqbel
Algae blooms found in Delta waterways during quality tests
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Algal blooms are being observed in the Delta waterways of Stockton, Discovery Bay, and Big Break.
These blooms are being monitored for cyanobacteria, of which there has been an increased presence found in water quality tests during the last two weeks.
The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board and the State Water Resources Control Board want to remind boaters and recreational users to be mindful of harmful algal blooms (HABs) when recreating in the Delta, and to report any sightings of cyanobacteria blooms using their online HAB reporting form or by calling the State Water Board’s HAB Hotline at 1-844-729-6466.
Both entities encourage boaters to take precaution and not make contact with the water in or around the algal blooms observed in the Delta waterways of Stockton, Discovery Bay, and Big Break.
— Oula Miqbel