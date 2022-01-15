Lodi Police Department officers experienced another week where they responded to three similar incidents within a short amount of time.
Officers responded to Downtown Lodi in the early hours of Monday morning on a call of two people being shot.
Sgt. Ryan Holz said a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle on the 500 block of East Pine Street when they were struck by gunfire.
“They were able to drive westbound toward downtown, where they struck two parked vehicles,” he said.
Specifics of their injuries were not available Holz said, but they were non-life threatening. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
He said the incident does not appear to be random, and is possibly gang-related. No further details were available Friday.
Officers were able to find evidence of the shooting in the area of Main Street, and an investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday night, officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of East Pine and South Central streets at about 9:30 p.m. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but Holtz said officers were able to find more evidence of a shooting.
He said it may be related to Monday’s incident. An investigation is ongoing.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired, this time on the 200 block of East Tokay Street.
An apartment was struck by gunfire, Holtz said, but no residents were harmed. Evidence was collected, and an investigation is ongoing.
No victims or witnesses in Tuesday’s shootings have come forward, Holtz said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6729.