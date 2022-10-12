The battle for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat has come down to two small business owners with the same first name.
Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding and American Convention owner Steve Colangelo earned the top two positions in the June 7 primary, edging out Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne.
Ding has led the fundraising effort over Colangelo on the campaign trail, amassing $218,045 in contributions as of Sept. 24.
He had $94,183 in cash on hand as of that date.
His largest contributors have been the Spanos Corporation and the San Joaquin County Deputy Sheriff’s PAC, both of which donated $4,900.
The Bank of Stockton and Grupe Huber Co. both contributed $2,500, as did the Lodi Firefighters PAC and Van Exel Dairy.
Oak Ridge Winery donated $1,500 to Ding’s campaign as well.
Colangelo, a Linden resident who ran for the U.S. Congress District 9 seat in 2014 and Stockton City Council in 2016, has touted himself as the only true conservative in the race.
He has raised $99,594 as of Sept. 24 and reported having $4512 in cash on hand.
His largest contributors have been Golden Bear Insurance Company and Harmony Communities, Inc., both of which donated $4,900.
Linden’s Larry Togninali Farms donated $2,000, while Brocchini Farms Inc. on Ripon gave $1,450.
Prima Frutta Packing, Inc., River Islands Development, LLC and Lodi’s Rivermaid Trading Co. all contributed $1,000.
