The Lodi Police Department said a Sacramento activist group that protested in Lodi last week has declined proposals to work with one another to create peaceful demonstrations in the future.
On Aug. 15, the Sacramento-based activist group Empact and the Lodi-based Progressive Unity marched from Emerson Park, through Downtown Lodi and back to the park to protest police brutality and call for an end to systematic racism across the country.
However, witnesses and Lodi police officers say things began to get out of hand when a handful of men in the group began swinging baseball bats at passersby at the corner of Lodi and Crescent avenues.
“They claim they had the bats for self defense,” Sgt. Steve Maynard said Tuesday. “But they began threatening people with the bats. They were using the bats to hit the street, then they’d smack passing cars with their hands or their shoulders to make it look like they had been struck.”
Maynard was on-scene during the protest, and said when motorists confronted members of the group striking vehicles, they were met with aggression.
He and several other Lodi officers supervised the march from the area of Lodi Avenue and School Street, up Crescent Avenue to Rose Street.
During the march, protesters stopped in front of a home on Crescent Avenue to call out the resident’s placement of a Blue Lives Matter flag under the United States flag.
A video on Empact’s Facebook page features founder Leia Schenk using a bullhorn to call out the homeowner for flying the Blue Lives Matter flag.
In the video, Schenk said the Blue Lives Matter flag was created in response to Black Lives Matter, and that hanging it under the Stars and Stripes was disrespectful to people of color.
“They’re trying to give a message that our lives do not matter,” Schenk states in the video. “That’s exactly what that means. It has nothing to do with supporting the police officers, because we know what the police officers are out here doing because we have it in front of us. They’re killing us in broad daylight, and they’re killing us on camera. They have no shame.”
Schenk said the flag display was “pure racism” and that people have to call it out.
Over the last weekend, Lodi residents commented on the video, and said while they support the group’s message, the way in which it was delivered has hurt previous local efforts to raise awareness about police brutality and racism.
Bailey Caswell commented that while the group is trying to do the right thing, Lodians are quickly turning on a movement that was — up until Aug. 15 — peaceful and productive.
She added that while organizers of the group Progressive Unity — formerly known as Black Lives Matter Lodi, which organized prior marches — have received threats, their mission and tactics remain non-violent and steadfast.
Candidates sensitive to the issue are running for Lodi City Council, she said, and talks with local police are active and ongoing. She said many Lodians are working hard to win hearts and minds of the entire city.
“The baseball bats, the harassment of residents, all this that you've brought to our streets is tearing down the progress that's been made in the past few months,” Caswell commented. “What you call ‘protection’ is seen as an intention for violence and you must be aware of that. You come here, you rile folks up, and you leave. Those of us here on the ground are left to pick up the pieces and protect the folks you’ve put in harms way by presenting the movement the way you’ve decided to.”
In its response to the comments, Empact Org said the group did not believe Lodians were being threatened because of its actions. The group added that it would “continue to be unapologetic” in its delivery.
Maynard said that after the three-minute speech, the homeowner emerged from their residence to speak with the group. He did not know what was discussed, but said the meeting was not aggressive.
The men armed with bats fled by the time the march reached the area of Crescent and Rose, he said.
However, Maynard said Lodi City Council candidate Hector Madrigal was present at the event, and passed out from the heat, which reached temperatures of more than 100 degrees that day.
Maynard said he tried to approach Madrigal to check on his condition, and was met with more aggression from other protesters. In addition, protesters surrounded his patrol car and pounded on the roof and hood with their fists during the march as well.
Madrigal said when he became overheated, a police officer asked if an ambulance was needed and tried to render aid, but was turned away by other protesters who said they didn’t need him.
Madigal noted that the Aug. 15 protest was very different from the previous ones he has attended, and actions taken by some participants are causing Lodians sympathetic to the cause to rethink their own inclusion.
“Before the protest even began, organizers laid down some ground rules,” he said. “They told everyone to keep things peaceful, and told them not to engage with outside agitators, because it would only make things worse.”
Madrigal acknowledged a small group of men brought baseball bats to the event, but they were tucked into backpacks, and he never personally saw them take the bats out.
He said Empact Org seemed to take over the event when protesters reached Lodi Avenue, as everyone walked into the street and blocked traffic. At prior events, protesters remained on the sidewalk and obeyed traffic signals, he said.
Protesters did not slam their fists on vehicles just to hit them, he said, but rather because there were near collisions as participants walked into traffic. Madrigal added a motorist in a large white truck tried to agitate protesters by stopping and making disparaging remarks.
During Schenk’s speech on Crescent Avenue, Madrigal said the homeowner being called out arrived home, and the two had a conversation that ended in a handshake.
However, Madrigal has heard the homeowner’s sister has posted videos on social media accusing the BLM movement of violence and aggression, which in turn has angered Schenk and her supporters.
Madrigal said organizers of prior events are now distancing themselves from the spotlight, and have either deactivated or hidden their personal social media accounts to avoid receiving threats from those with opposing views.
“I definitely understand the number of people who found the protest was further dividing things,” he said. “A number of us are rethinking how we should move forward and what should be happening.”
The Aug. 15 event was not the first protest aimed at bringing attention to police brutality and racism that has been organized in Lodi.
Organizers of a June 7 event at the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Kettleman Lane wanted the police involved to ensure safety for both protesters and passersby. Police said other recent marches and protests have been peaceful because of police collaboration.
“(Empact doesn’t) want to do that,” Maynard said. “We’ve reached out to them and offered to work with them like we have with the other groups who have organized events. And they told us they want nothing to do with us.”
Schenk said the department had not reached out to her about future events.
Empact Org has been invited to a Sept. 5 “Defund the Lodi PD” event at American Legion Park in Lodi at 10 a.m. The event is hosted by Black Lives Matter Stockton 2.0 and Progressive Unity.
On Aug. 19, Progressive Unity posted on its Facebook page that it rebranded itself from Black Lives Matter Lodi to cover all topics for which it advocates, including racial injustice, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights.
The post said two Lodians were being mislabeled as the group’s organizers have come under attack, and while they have helped organize prior events, none have been in collaboration with Progressive Unity.
“Our organizers will not be coming forward as to who they are, because we feel it’s best we remain anonymous to complete our goal of creating a safe environment for Black and other (People of Color) in Lodi, as well as defunding the police and reallocating the funds to other parts of the city that require it more,” the post said.
Cody Seibel commented on the post, suggesting the group should consider not organizing any future demonstrations in the way that was presented Aug. 15. He added he would not be attending future events, and will encourage other Lodians to do the same.
“You simply can not be stopping in neighborhoods,” he said. “Or slapping and blocking cop cars. This does nothing to further progress in this town. In fact it actively sets us all back. Stopping in front of peoples homes could be taken as a threat to the people living there and it was.”
Progressive Unity did not respond to a message seeking comment about the Aug. 15 protest.