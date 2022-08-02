It was back!
After a three-year hiatus, the Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show took place last Saturday.
I was quite impressed by the number of entries filling School Street all the way from Stadium 12 to Lodi Avenue — including the side streets as well. The show was sponsored by the American Steel Car Club for rides built before 1979. The thousands of hours put into restoring or maintaining these vehicles was obvious.
As one who has owned over 25 cars fitting this age and domestic description, I couldn’t pass the opportunity to see what was on display — especially since the show was free to visitors.
Although most of the cars displayed were either restomods or hot rods, I was not disappointed by some of the preserved gems remembered from my past.
My favorite was a 1960 Dodge Dart Phoenix out of Woodbridge. The 62-year-old red hardtop was showroom fresh, and I have never seen such a perfect example of a car that was not built to last more than a decade. Most of these went to the crusher, but this one gave me goosebumps. I had to tell myself it really was 2022, and I was not back in high school.
Usually, people associate the Dart as a compact car built in the hundreds of thousands between 1963 and 1976. But this one was full-sized and the first production Dodge to use the Dart nametag. It had a two-year run before Chrysler downsized it.
At the time, Chrysler Corporation introduced this car as a direct competitor, model for model, to its own Plymouth brand. Since Dodge, Desoto and Chrysler dealers all carried Plymouths, apparently management thought things were too competitive and created the Dart exclusively for Dodge dealers.
But all they managed to do was to was knock Plymouth out of its normally third place in domestic car sales and split their usual customers between the two brands.
The Dart was more popular, as it greatly resembled its more expensive big brothers, the Dodge Polara and Matador models. Status was very important to people of this era. As a result, many preferred owning a Dodge if they could buy one for the same price as a low-priced Plymouth.
In the final analysis, the decision to create the Dart killed the sales of more expensive Dodge models and hurt Plymouth, which eventually met its demise in 2001.
Speaking of Plymouth, the show also had a rare and a beautiful example of the brand. It was a 1950 “woodie” wagon. I don’t remember seeing one back in the day, so to spot one at the Lodi car show was quite a thrill.
Only 2,057 of these hand-crafted beauties were built, and they were the most expensive Plymouths for that model year. A year earlier, Plymouth had introduced an all-steel wagon, which was less expensive and far more popular. By 1951, the Plymouth woodie was no more, as the all-steel body became the car of choice among customers.
Woodies go back to the beginning of the automobile era. When Plymouth changed the name of the game on a mass scale in the 1950s, other manufacturers followed suit. Ford was probably best known for this type of vehicle and threw in the towel in 1951.
From 1952-53, Ford used wood panels on all-steal bodies because people still loved the look. The top-of-the-line Ford wagon was called the “Country Squire,” which always used this motif.
But real wood was still a pain for maintenance, as it required frequent varnishing. Yet most owners ignored this requirement and rot set in. Back in the day, the nickname for a real wood station wagon was “the termite special.”
By the mid-1950s, Ford maintained the woodie look but used fiberglass panels with wood-looking decals. They didn’t rot but eventually faded and flaked away.
For decades later, the wood look remained popular with many manufacturers, but never again was the real thing used.
Another stock original at the show was a 1956 Plymouth Fury — the first time Plymouth used this tag. Chrysler Corporation is credited with starting the first factory muscle car era back in 1955 with the Chrysler 300. By 1956, they had added the Fury, The Dodge D-500 and the Desoto Adventurer. These cars did quite well on stock car racing circuits, prompting other manufacturers to get into the horsepower race as well.
I wish I had the space to cover histories of the approximately 300 cars present at the show, but obviously, that’s not the case.
So next year, I would encourage everyone to check out some great automotive history and join the thousands who attended this year. The workmanship on the vast majority of these cars was outstanding and I have to admire the creative talent, along with the hours that went into making these show vehicles.
You wouldn’t expect such a quality meet to end up on our doorstep — and free!
Steve Hansen is a Lodi writer. Contact him at news@lodinews.com.
