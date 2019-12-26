Four years ago, the San Joaquin County Supervisors changed the rotation schedule for selecting its chair and vice chair.
In 2020, the board will return to its previous schedule.
Last week, supervisors voted 5-0 to revert to a chair and vice chair selection schedule first adopted in 2002, which determined the chair and vice chair would be rotated sequentially through the enumerated districts.
The schedule began with the District 3 seat as chair and the District 4 seat as vice chair. The following year, the District 4 seat became chair and the District five seat became vice chair.
In 2015, the District 1 seat was scheduled to become chair and the District 2 seat to become vice chair.
However, the board changed the schedule for the two seats, making the District 2 supervisor — Kathy MIller chair and the District 4 supervisor — Chuck Winn, vice chair.
The following year, District 3 supervisor Moses Zapien became chair, while the District 5 supervisor Bob Elliott, became vice chair.
Supervisor Tom Patti, who represents District 3, suggested returning to the “original” schedule last week to bring a sense of order back to the board.
However, Patti had suggested to begin the sequential succession with his seat as chair in 2020. The District 4 seat, currently held by Chuck Winn, would then become chair in 2021, and the District 5 seat would be chair in 2022.
“Since (2015) it seems that we’ve been out of rotation and out of order of sorts,” he said. “I’m certain the board is divided on this. I’m not doing this for me to be chair for self-serving purposes. This is a matter of restoring sequential order.”
Miller, who served as chair in 2015, was scheduled to become chair again under the current schedule. She said while she had no problem reverting back to the previous schedule, she believed her district should not be bypassed as chair.
“In January, if the majority of the board feels I’m incompetent, or unqualified, or lacking in leadership, then the board has the ability to not vote for me if the nomination comes forward,” she said. “That would be the time for board members to make their case properly, with the idea of swaying two other board members to vote for me or not.”
Supervisor Bob Elliott said the board should choose its next chair based on the rules set forth. He said the board had rules in place in 2002, and in 2015, the rules were not followed to bypass a supervisor for political reasons.
“The spirit of the rules were not followed and there was no real reason for it,” he said. “It was stated at the time that it was political. I think that was wrong to make that happen when that happened, and that caused the rotation to be in the state we have today.”
The District 1 seat was held by Carlos Villapudua in 2015, and Miller, Winn and then-Supervisor Steve Bestolarides voted against his nomination for board chair.
Winn said the nomination was rejected by the board because it was deemed he was unfit to lead the county.
“It was not political with regard to Carlos,” Winn said. “I liked him a lot and we developed a good relationship over the years. I understand his feelings about being bypassed. But he was not in the best position at that time to hold that position. The vote against him was not agreed upon. It was completely spontaneous, and I have not regrets.”
Winn added that he had no problem reverting to the old rotation schedule, but it would be a disservice to the county to bypass Miller
After the discussion, the board agreed Miller would be nominated for chair at its Jan. 7 meeting, and Patti would be nominated for a second consecutive year as vice chair.
If his campaign for re-election next year is successful, Patti would be nominated for chair in 2021, as the schedule would permit.