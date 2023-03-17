STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that no charges will be filed against three Lodi Police Department employees in the January death of a family dog.

"Any use of force by a peace officer must legally be analyzed and judged in the perspective of what a reasonable officer in similar circumstances would do, and in the totality of the entire situation, not just based upon the few seconds of a widely shared video," the DA said in a memo to Chief Sierra Brucia. "A peace officer’s first priority and goal is the protection of others. The benefit of hindsight is not to be used in the review of the evidence and facts in any given case."