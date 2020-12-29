For the second time this year, the Department of Defense has deployed a medical team to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital in Stockton to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The team, consisting of two doctors, two physician assistants, seven respiratory therapists and 24 registered nurses and support staff, arrived at the two sites at 7 a.m. this morning (Tuesday).
“The deployment of the DoD medical assistance team is welcome news,” San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency administrator Dan Burch said in a Christmas Eve media statement.
“We know from our previous experience during the summer patient surge just how valuable these medical professionals are in serving our community,” Burch said.
In July, the DoD deployed a team of physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and registered nurses to Lodi to assist with a Memorial Day surge.
That team left in September, and Adventist Health staff was unsure whether more federal assistance would be approved to help with future surges.
Burch’s announcement of the new team’s deployment came as the county’s seven hospitals were treating 342 COVID-19 patients, of which 80 were in the intensive care units.
There were 55 COVID-19 patients at Lodi Memorial on Christmas Eve, with nine in the ICU. Dameron was treating 32 patients, with 11 in the ICU.
By Monday evening, all hospitals in the county were treating 355 patients, with 83 in the ICU.
Lodi Memorial was treating 46 patients and Dameron was treating 26, with 10 and nine patients in their respective ICUs.
“This is actually a huge benefit for the entire county, being that our ICU capacity is filling up and we’re running out of capacity at all hospitals,” Lodi Memorial operations executive Brooke McCollough said Monday.
“This has given us the opportunity to expand the number of patients here and at Dameron,” she said. “And it will allow us to accept transfers in from hospitals that are at capacity.”
McCollough said 16 clinicians, one doctor and a physician’s assistant will be assigned to Lodi Memorial, while 19 clinicians and two doctors will be at Dameron.
Tuesday will be an orientation for the teams, and then they’ll work alongside hospital staff at both campuses Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, each team member will be working with patients on their own, McCollough said.
The team will be at both hospitals for 30 days, she said, but there will be an opportunity to ask for an extension.
Although two additional patient surges are expected next month due to Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, McCollough said staff is hopeful it won’t need to request an extension.
“With this new team, the hope is that we’ll also be able to hire on more traveling nurses so the team won’t be needed past that 30 days,” she said.
This second team arrives two weeks after Lodi Memorial and Dameron were given permission to begin allowing paramedics inside the hospital to assist staff with patients, as well as hire traveling nurses.
McCollough said 60 new traveling nurses have been added to the Adventist Health hospital staff, and 15 paramedics have been brought in to assist.
“This (new team) will be very helpful, as our staff was picking up extra shifts to handle this surge,” she said. “It just provides moral support and re-energizes the staff. The last time we had the team here, it made our staff feel proud to work alongside them.”
As of Monday, there were 6,875 active COVID-19 cases reported, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services. There were a total of 43,930 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 623 deaths. There were 3,908 cases reported in Lodi, which has the second highest transmission rate in the county at 575.3 per 10,000 residents.