It has been two years since the Lodi community gathered at the American Legion Hall to recognize the service of veterans both past and present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, Lodi residents turned up at the hall in full force and packed the house to honor those who served for the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 22.
“It’s a just a wonderful thing that we were able to do this,” Post 22 Commander Jene Van Zant said. “When we did it two years ago, we had about this many. We had the same support from the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. It was good to see the veterans that still want to come and spend the day with us.”
Lodi’s Girls Scout Troop 113 greeted veterans as they entered the hall, and Boy Scout Troop 113 prepared food for those in attendance.
The Lodi Community Band was once again on hand to provide music as well.
This year’s keynote speaker was W. Douglas Gibbens, Command Sergeant Major with the United States Army (Ret.), who said Veterans Day was the day America honors the tens of millions of men and women who have served the country in both war and peace.
It is also a day to remember those who died, those who did not return from service, and those who are still alive.
“In every generation, brave Americans have stepped forward as soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and coast guards, enduring long separations from their families, missed births of their children, endured harsh conditions in subzero temperatures, steamy jungles and blazingly hot deserts,” Gibbens said. “They have suffered physical and mental injury, and far too often have given their lives.”
A native of Gibson City, Ill., Gibbens joined the Army in 1966, and was assigned to the Army Reserve after serving stateside duty.
He served in a variety of units including Quartermaster, Chemical, Combat Engineer, Field Artillery, Medical and non-aligned headquarter units until his retirement in 2001.
That year, just after Sept., 11, he said, 181,150 Americans enlisted in the military. Since that time, Gibbens said millions of Americans have served in the War on Terrorism in Afghanistan, Iraq and other nations. Many are still serving today, he said.
There are about 19 million veterans today, he added, which is less than 10% of the entire adult population in the United States. However, he said, they continue to have an outside impact on American society.
“Veterans are America’s role models, first responders, teachers, businessmen and women, and community leaders,” Gibbens said. “And through these roles, they continue to serve our country today. Veterans embody the qualities that have made our nation great — courage, honor, grit, determination, and undying loyalty.”
Gibbens not only spoke about the nation’s veterans Thursday, but about active service members, who today number about 2.2 million.
Of those, more than 170,000 are deployed in more than 159 countries around the world, he said.
Thanks to the sacrifice and service of veterans, Gibbens said, the men and women of today’s Armed Forces have inherited a legacy that encourages and inspires younger generations to volunteer for service.
“Our volunteer military is a credit to all races, genders and creeds,” Gibbens said. “As a nation, we must ensure that the service and sacrifice of veterans is never overlooked or forgotten. On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women from all walks of life, and all services who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.”
During his service, Gibbens received a number of awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritous Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with oak Leaf Cluster, and the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal.
Most recently, he was awarded the Major James Earl Rudder award by the Association of the United States Army for his outstanding contributions to the Army’s goal of a seamless and component-integrated Army.
Today, Gibbens is a retired Indiana Executive Director for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and has retired from Tucker Mortgage, a residential mortgage company in that state.
Following his remarks, Post 22 Service Officer Ken Kramlich described the Missing Man ceremony, which honors those missing in action or who remain prisoners of war abroad.
According to the Department of Defense, more than 81,600 American soldiers remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and Gulf War, among other conflicts.
Of those missing, 75% are located in the Indo-Pacific, and more than 41,000 are presumed lost at sea.
The Post 22 Honor Guard then conducted the 21 Gun Salute to close the ceremony.
“This was wonderful,” Van Zant said. “It was really a lot of fun. The community of Lodi, the schools, all the guys in the legion were talking about how many of the schools they went to for their grandchildren. There was just a great turnout all over town.”