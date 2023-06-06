LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will offer the following free classes in its Computer Learning Center:
• Beginning Microsoft Excel — June 12-13 at 10 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will offer the following free classes in its Computer Learning Center:
• Beginning Microsoft Excel — June 12-13 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics — June 20 at 10 a.m.
• Internet Essentials — June 21 at 10 a.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Word — June 21-22 at12:30 p.m.
• Introduction to Google Office Apps — June 26-27 at 10 a.m.
• Intermediate Microsoft Word — June 28-29 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily class session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers personal computer and iPhone or iPad coaching on most Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. No registration is required for coaching.
For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
Fatherhood Festival to be held this weekend
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Children’s Services, Parents by Choice, First 5 San Joaquin and other local community organizations present the first Fatherhood Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Yosemite Street Village, Stockton.
The event will spotlight the importance of fathers’ involvement in the lives of children, and will feature several games and activities for fathers and their children. Various community organizations will have the opportunity to help promote messaging and resources that support dads. There will also be food trucks, live music, community resources and more.
The Fatherhood Festival will also kick off San Joaquin County’s Father Appreciation Week, which runs from Monday, June 12 to Saturday, June 17.
For more information on the Fatherhood Initiative, visit www.sanjoaquinfathers.org.
— Wes Bowers
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.