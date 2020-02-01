STOCKTON — In celebration of Black History Month, Regal Stockton Holiday Cinema will offer free screenings for the film “Harriet” on Feb. 4, and Feb. 11 for movie showings at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Focus Features and Regal Cinemas has partnered to offer free screenings at 50 theaters around the United States for “Harriet,” which tells the story of Harriet Tubman, who helped free hundreds of slaves from the South after escaping from slavery herself in 1849.
The role of Harriet is played by British actress Cynthia Erivo, who has been nominated for two Academy Awards, Moviegoers can get free tickets online at https:// regmovi.es/2uQ156M.
— Oula Miqbel
