For the growing number of electric vehicle owners in Lodi, recharging at city-owned public charging stations just got a little faster.
The city recently upgraded their network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in town, resulting in much shorter charging times. The electric utility department (Lodi Electric) replaced its older EV charging units with new level 2 ChargePoint stations. In many cases, there are two ports, meaning two vehicles can charge at a time, says Business Development Manager Astrida Trupovnieks.
The upgrade project was done at a cost of $70,000, most of which was funded by the State of California’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, according to Trupovnieks.
It has also been a project-in-process since 2019. The pandemic, labor shortages, and parts and supply holdups all conspired to delay the completion date. “It has been a very lengthy process,” she says.
There are now nine charging stations at six different locations throughout Lodi. They include City Hall, Hutchins Street Square, the city finance department parking lot, downtown public parking garage at Sacramento and Pine, the library and a new one at Kofu Park on Ham Lane. A new station may also be added at the soon-to-be-built animal shelter, says Trupovnieks.
The new stations have been installed with credit card swipes; however, the city has not yet decided to begin charging for the charge. It’s still free to the public.
Overnight parking at these locations is not permitted, and parking/charging time is limited to four hours per customer in order to ensure availability to others. But this should not be a problem for most customers, says Trupovnieks, because customers can generally get a full charge in less than four hours with the new stations.
The city is also offering a number of cash rebates for purchases of new and used electric vehicles, and the purchase of level 2 charging stations. There are also rebates for the cost of charging station installation.
Lodi Electric residential customers can receive $500 for the purchase of an EV charger, and a like amount for its installation. Eligible low-income customers receive even more, $750 for the charger and another $750 for its installation.
Commercial customers can receive $3,000 for the purchase and $3,000 for the installation of level 2 chargers. There is a $4,000 rebate available for the purchase of commercial\multi-family DC fast chargers and the same amount for installation. Lodi Electric is also offering up to $1,000 for the purchase of new or used “zero-emission” vehicles. Income-qualified customers can receive $3,500 for such purchases, says Trupovnieks.
To qualify for the larger rebates, the household income must be no greater than 60% of the state median income of $77,358. To qualify for the larger rebates, a person’s household income cannot exceed $46,414.80, according to Trupovnieks.
The city’s rebate program has a limited budget, and applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applications must be postmarked no later than 180 days after the purchase and\or installation of the level 2 charger. Commercial charger installations also require a city construction permit.
To qualify, the level 2 charger must be installed at the residential dwelling unit or commercial location receiving electric power from Lodi Electric Utility, according to the city.
