For the growing number of electric vehicle owners in Lodi, recharging at city-owned public charging stations just got a little faster.

The city recently upgraded their network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in town, resulting in much shorter charging times. The electric utility department (Lodi Electric) replaced its older EV charging units with new level 2 ChargePoint stations. In many cases, there are two ports, meaning two vehicles can charge at a time, says Business Development Manager Astrida Trupovnieks.