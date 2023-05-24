Wes Bowers
News-Sentinel Staff Writer
GALT — The Galt Police Department is investigating what caused its non-emergency telephone lines to go down for several hours Monday.
A post on the department’s Facebook page at 10:52 a.m. that day stated there was an interruption in service, but its emergency phone lines were still operational. A second post at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday stated the non-emergency lines were back up and running.
“We don’t know for sure (what caused the interruption),” Capt. Rick Small said Tuesday. “We were in contact with AT&T all day, and they said there was some damage to the line. But they didn’t specify if was a theft or attempted theft or something else.”
Small said one of the department’s dispatch operators noticed the line wasn’t working properly and notified AT&T. Service was restored just before midnight Monday, he said.
“We’ve had interruptions in the past,” he said. “Usually it’s for just a short duration of time, because the utility companies understand our need for the phones to be available. But this is probably the longest outage we’ve had during my time at the department.”
In December of 2019, several City of Galt phone lines were knocked out as part of a ransomware attack that also blocked employee access to computers.
The prior April, the City of Lodi was hit by a similar attack when an employee opened an email attachment resembling a city invoice.
Once the email was opened, a virus spread through the city’s network of computers and encrypted critical files.
It also knocked several key phone lines out of service, including the non-emergency number for the Lodi Police Department, the emergency outage line for Public Works, and the main numbers for City Hall and the finance division.
Both cities conducted forensic audits of their systems, with Galt’s system back to normal a month after the attack.
