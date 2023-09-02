Lodi eyes spring groundbreaking for homeless access center

The City of Lodi announced Friday that it hopes to break ground on the access center, located at 712 N. Sacramento St., sometime in the spring when there is optimal weather for construction.
The temporary access center is currently being operated by Stockton-based nonprofit organization Inner City Action, but the Lodi City Council will determine who will operate the permanent facility during its Sept. 6 meeting.
Currently, the access center remains at capacity overnight — 49 individuals — and averages between 60 and 80 people seeking resources and services during the day.
Since the temporary center opened, more than 80 unsheltered individuals have transitioned to long-term programs, gained employment, gained housing, connected to San Joaquin County behavioral health services, and reunited with family, the city said.
The temporary access center will remain open, providing services to those experiencing homelessness. Once the city breaks ground, construction on the permanent access center should take about 18 months.
It will then provide 100 beds for homeless residents and offer them job readiness services such as training for multiple trades, including metal- or wood-working, mechanics, plumbing, electrical and computer skills, among others.
Those who have limited incomes such as social security, disability, or veterans benefits would be provided housing services, the city said.
Because the access center would be a low-barrier shelter, individuals will have the opportunity to go through any programs offered more than once, if needed.
The Sept. 6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 315 W. Pine St. It will also be streamed live at www.face
