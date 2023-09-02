Lodi eyes spring groundbreaking for homeless access center

The temporary access center for the homeless opened more than a year ago at 712 N. Sacramento St. The City of Lodi announced on Friday that it hopes to break ground on a permanent center at the site next spring.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/CITY OF LODI

The City of Lodi announced Friday that it hopes to break ground on the access center, located at 712 N. Sacramento St., sometime in the spring when there is optimal weather for construction.

The temporary access center is currently being operated by Stockton-based nonprofit organization Inner City Action, but the Lodi City Council will determine who will operate the permanent facility during its Sept. 6 meeting.