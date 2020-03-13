City of Lodi taking steps to reduce coronavirus exposure

The City of Lodi announced on Friday it will take a series of steps recommended by public health officials to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community, following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency and the World Health Organization's declaration of a global pandemic.
City officials said they are acting in compliance with recommendations of the Governor's Office and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to slow the spread of the virus.
The city's measures primarily affect recreation activities, including public and private gatherings at city-operated facilities. This includes the Lodi Public Library and Hutchins Street Square, where persons are unable to remain at least six feet apart, the social distancing recommended by the CDPH.
Although the Lodi Library will be open during normal business hours, all library events and programs from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31 are canceled or postponed.
Effective immediately and through April 30, most Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department-sponsored public events and activities are canceled or postponed. This includes:
* Tonight's Shooter Jennings concert at Hutchins Street Square.
* Events at Hutchins Street SquareÕs Charlene Powers Lange Performing Arts Theatre, including the John Waite concert on April 24.
* Youth and Adult sports programs
* Hoppy Egg-Venture and Jamboree (Sprint Egg Hunt)
* Indoor and outdoor events and rentals that anticipate 250 or more participants
* Meetings of the Parks and Recreation Commission, Lodi Arts Commission, Lodi Senior Commission and Lodi Youth Commission.
Currently, the cancellations do not include the following:
* Lodi Kids Camp - Spring Break
* LUSD Bridge Program (subject to LUSD oversight)
* PRCS After School Program
* Private outdoor rentals of 250 or less
However, this is a fluid situation where additional cancellations may be deemed necessary.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, which operates the Adult Day Care and Camp Hutchins at Hutchins Street Square, will provide guidance regarding those programs. Attempts to reach hospital officials were unsuccessful.
Private and ticketed events at Hutchins Street Square that are unable to meet the CDPHÕs social distancing guidelines are canceled. Renters who have events booked in smaller meeting rooms will be given the opportunity to relocate to larger rooms on a case-by-case basis at no additional cost.
Classes at Hutchins Street Square that can maintain the 6-foot social distancing guideline will continue.
Customers requesting refunds should call 209-333-6742, or at prdept@lodi.gov.
Parks and rec offices will be staffed to respond to phone and emails during normal business hours, but the business counters will be closed through March 31 to reduce the potential for community-spread of the virus.
City officials say the actions are being taken in an effort to slow the spread of the virus as recommended by health authorities.
The City of Lodi will provide updates at www.lodi.gov and across social media platforms.
For any other questions, contact the City Manager's Office at 209-333-6700.