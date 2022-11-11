STOCKTON – In an effort to help eliminate blight throughout the county, a shopping cart ordinance may be implemented that would require business identification and contact numbers to be placed on the amenities.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved directing staff to explore the adoption of such an ordinance and bring a sample document before them at a future meeting.
Board chair Chuck Winn suggested implementing an ordinance because the county does not have the resources to either recover shopping carts or prosecute those who steal them from local businesses.
Winn said he was not advocating for prosecution, but to form a partnership with local businesses to retrieve their carts when they are removed from their respective properties.
“Most of the shopping cart ordinances the I read were heavily regulatory toward businesses,” he said. “The purpose is just to develop an awareness and partnership with businesses so they become more attune to making sure where their carts are.”
Winn noted the efforts of Take Back Lodi in 2018 and 2019, when the volunteer group of about 900 members recovered some 1,000 shopping carts throughout the city.
Unfortunately, he said, the group did not know where to return most of the carts because they had no identifying information affixed to them.
Under state law, the county cannot issue citations or impound abandoned shopping carts unless the cart has permanent signage identifying the owner or the retailer, or both, staff said.
In addition, the county cannot do anything unless a cart's signage explains when it can be legally removed from a place of business, or explains that removing it from a place of business without authorization is against the law.
The carts must also have a valid telephone number or address for returning any carts removed from the premises or parking area to the owner or retailer.
The county has no requirement that shopping carts be labeled according to state law, and many that are stolen or abandoned are not labeled in a manner that allows officers to enforce state law, staff said.
The sample ordinance would require retailers to ensure that lost, stolen or abandoned shopping carts are retrieved within 24 hours of receiving complaints from the public or county; have a cart retrieval plan in place to do so; and develop a plan that prevents shopping cart thefts, to be reviewed by the Community Development Department.
Retailers would also be required to inspect carts to ensure that they work properly and are sanitized prior to customer use; have proper identification so they can be returned; ensure that all shopping carts are locked or secured when the business is closed; label all carts with permanently affixed signage complying with the California Business and Professions Code requirements; and install removal warning signs at all business entrances and exits.
In addition, the ordinance would recommend retailers install mechanical devices on all carts to prevent theft; provide on-site security to deter thieves; barriers along the perimeter of the property to prevent cart removal; or installing a security deposit system to prevent cart removal from the premises.
Retailers could also consider restricting the use of carts outside the building unless accompanied by an employee; renting or selling carts to transport merchandise; or any other measures recommended by the community development director, staff said.
“My district has quite a few waterways going through it,” Supervisor Kathy Miller said. “An the number one thing – (carts) are just everywhere in the waterways, and it's just quite a lot of blight in all the surrounding neighborhoods. The timing on this is right.”
