They’re just scraps, snippets in time.
They’re pasted on pages that often only mean something to those who take the time to save them. But many times, they are a mosaic of history. Personal history. Family history. A town’s history.
It’s all there, bound together in handmade scrapbooks, stowed away in attics, closets and under beds.
Sometimes they become treasured family heirlooms. Sometimes not. Often, they end up at the county landfill because their pages mean nothing to those who inherit them.
But luckily, such is not the case with Lodi’s Linda Baker. A few years ago, she inherited several scrapbooks from her Aunt Salisbury after she passed away. The books burst with local history. Most of the clippings are from the 1940’s Lodi News-Sentinel.
After 80 years, the clippings may be the only surviving copies of the paper from that era. The history is largely unknown to people alive today.
Back in time
When Linda started looking through them it was like a walk back in time.
Lodi in the ’40s had a population in the teens. The town got its first traffic signal in that era. A new home near Needham School cost about $3,500. Twenty-four acres of land could be had for $7,500.
The city limit was at Cluff Avenue to the east and didn’t go much beyond Ham Lane to the west. The city was only 30-something years old then, and Downtown Lodi was the business hub and center of activity for everyone.
The clippings are a snapshot of Lodi and what was happening then. For example, Judith Ann Storro won the First Baby Contest in 1941. Little Miss Storro was born at Buchanan Hospital at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 1.
The March 20, 1941 edition of the Sentinel featured a photo, snapped by Lodi Flame newspaper photographer Milton Helmle, of 12 sets of twins attending Lodi Union High School.
They included Erwin and Durwin Woods, 17; Elsie and Elmer Hochring, 18; Ellen and Helen Young, 17; Beverly and Shirley Connaughton, 17; Carol and Connie Randles, 15; Shirley and Wayne Field, 15; Malen and Millard Stroh, 13; Ray and Roy Knecht, 18; George and Despina Gemeilo, 15; Jackie and Bennie McNeil, 16; Chet and Val Gnirk, 17; Betty and Barbara Stockholm, 15.
The Baker scrapbook also recounts how disaster was averted when a fire broke out at the Lodi Theater during a matinee on Oct. 11, 1941. The fire caused some $20,000 in damage.
“A crowd of matinee-goers, many school children especially excused from school to see the performance of Walt Disney’s ‘The Reluctant Dragon,’ found the performance halted a few moments before 4 p.m. when the auditorium lights flashed on.” The paper said the audience of about 200 “filed quietly from the theater after the manager mounted the stage and asked them to leave.”
Farmers and Merchants Bank celebrated its 25th anniversary in business in 1941. There is newspaper coverage of the bank’s open house.
Up in flames
Also preserved among the pages are headlines about how flames threatened to destroy a large swath of the town of Victor the evening of April 6, 1938. The blaze started in the Pacific Fruit Company shed along the Southern Pacific right-of-way.
Investigators believed the fire was caused by itinerants who were sleeping in the building. The fire ended up burning down two fruit packing sheds. Firefighters were unable to stop the flames from spreading to the adjoining Northern California Fruit Company building because their hose split under the tremendous water pressure.
The Lodi Fire Department assisted on the call. The estimated loss was $4,000. The fire proved to be so hot that spectators were forced to watch from a distance of about 100 feet away. Growers and shippers whose offices were nearby removed all records of value, taking them to safer storage. A railroad engine was dispatched from Lodi to pump water on the buildings.
Later that same year the Hotel Lodi suffered major damage from a fire that was discovered in a wall on the third floor near the elevator shaft and spread to the second and third floors, causing some $75,000 in damage, according to the June 27, 1941 News-Sentinel.
The paper said it was the “scene of one of the most disastrous and spectacular fires in recent Lodi history.” Firefighters had a difficult time locating the fire because it was inside the walls, the paper said. All available men and fire equipment were called to the scene. A pumper truck from Stockton arrived over an hour later, around midnight.
By that time the fire had burst through the roof and was consuming both upper floors. Witnesses said hotel guests and employees escaped, carrying most of their personal effects. Hundreds of spectators from Lodi and the surrounding area lined the street watching the catastrophe unfold.
The Hotel Lodi was built in 1914 at a cost of $187,000 by the Lodi Improvement Company. The hotel opened April 30, 1915 with a Mr. Jones of Sacramento as the lessee, according to the article.
Death of a pioneer
Then there was news that Lodi pioneer Henry Pope had died that year, as memorialized in Baker’s scrapbook. The prominent Lodi vineyardist died at the family home “on Lockeford Road, just east of the city limits,” it was reported.
Pope and his family made the trip across the Plains in covered wagon, arriving in California. According to the news clippings, he owned “some of the most valuable vineyard land east of Lodi, and was known for his progressive methods.”
Baker’s scrapbook also includes a news account of the cornerstone-laying for the new Lodi post office on School Street. The cost to build the new structure would run $49,000, according to the Sentinel article. Six hundred Lodians attended the ceremony, the paper reported.
There’s also a photo among the pages showing Roma Winery, located east of Lodi on Victor Road, taken in 1937. Roma was said to be the largest winery in the world, according to the article. Some 6 million gallons of wine could be stored in the winery’s tanks. One-quarter of the nation’s wine was produced in the Lodi area at the time, it said. J.B. Cella, president of Roma, and his brother Lorenzo, who was in charge of their New York office, built the winery, the Sentinel reported.
A town’s generosity
Baker’s scrapbook also details that in March 1944, a group of 50 Lodi citizens pitched in to buy a new 1942 Chrysler Town and Country station wagon for the San Joaquin Chapter of the American Red Cross. The car was presented to the organization by Mrs. B.A. Towne, Sr. The nine-passenger vehicle was put into immediate service, according to the news article.
Burton A. Towne was a pioneer grape grower in the Lodi district. His grandson, Burt Towne III, lived on the corner of Lower Sacramento and Turner roads, where Wine and Roses is today. He also co-founded the Woodbridge Feed and Fuel restaurant.
The scrapbook also contains accounts of tragedy. The July 16, 1936 News-Sentinel reported an explosion at the home of Dave Graffigna that claimed the lives of Mrs. Iva Coffman Graffigna, 35, and expectant mother, and 10-year-old Paul Graffigna.
The home was located on North Cherokee Lane. The blast also severely injured homeowner Dave Graffigna, 47, and Anna Mae Graffigna, 8. Less severely injured were Billie, 6, Charlie, 4, and Donald Graffigna, 2, plus their maid Miss Ida Wagenmann.
The blast happened at 7:40 a.m. as the family was gathered around their breakfast table, the article says. The home used butane gas for heat and hot water. Investigators found that the basement filled with gas, and when Mr. Graffigna went to light the water heater with a match, the explosion occurred.
There is also a clipping that shows a photo of the Gold Star Mothers’ Club of the American Legion Auxiliary of Lodi. The club was organized in 1933. Their main interest is to “joy into the lives of hospitalized veterans.” Money to fund their activities was raised through the sale of a silk afghan, netting a handsome $14.75, a quilt that produced a profit of about $30, and a puffed pillow that fetched $9.
On October 2, 1943 the banner headline was, “Lodians Subscribe $2,683,500 In U.S. Third War Loan Drive.” The account says that $140,000 worth of bonds were purchased on the last day of the Lodi district’s campaign. Executive chairman of the bond sale drive was Joe K. Newfield, who was also a prominent local businessman in town.
Thus are the assorted accounts of news of the day, according to Linda Baker’s aunt Salisbury. All neatly preserved for posterity in a few scrapbooks.
