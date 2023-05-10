LODI — Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation will host its annual It’s Bunco Time fundraiser at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Moose Lodge, 3524 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.
Tickets are $35 and include brunch and desserts, as well as tea or champagne punch.
Enrollment opens for Changing Faces summer club
LODI — Enrollment for Changing Faces Theater Company’s Summer Drama Club is now open for children ages 8 to 15. Club members will learn acting, improv and various performance techniques in a fun group setting.
The club for students ages 8 to 11 will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning June 6.
The club for students ages 12 to 15 will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning June 8.
Both clubs will last for six weeks, and are limited to 20 spots. Admission is $135. Students will meet at 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
Two Lodi students recognized at county competition
STOCKTON — Two Millswood Middle School students — Aiden Toman-Sager and Christian Huerta — were among 10 students to earn near-perfect scores at the 11th annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament on May 6 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
A total of 164 students competed last week, comprising 33 teams from 17 schools around the county.
The tournament, hosted by the SJCOE Mathematics Department, helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase student self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and hone cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
