A local corn vendor was attacked by an unknown assailant on the 600 block of East Indiana Street in Woodbridge on Friday.
Deputy Andrea Lopez, a spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Leo Zano was pushing his cart eastbound on East Indiana Street when a man wearing a dark sweatshirt and face mask came up behind Zano and struck him on his head twice with an unknown object.
“They hit him in the head with some kind of object and split his head,” an interpreter for Zano said in an interview with FOX40.
Zano said in his statement with officers that after he had fallen to the ground, the unknown man screamed at Zano, demanding money and then rummaged through his pockets looking for cash.
After the confrontation, the assailant got away on foot heading westbound on East Indiana Street.
Following the attack, Zano told FOX40 that he received staples to close the wound to his head.
Zano took the weekend to recover from his injuries, before returning to work on Monday. Zano said he was scared to come back to work after what happened, but with a family to support, he had no choice but to return to work.
After learning about the assault Woodbridge resident Julie Fleming gave Zano a body camera and some pepper spray, so the corn vendor could protect himself in the event of another attack.
“I felt like if I can provide or help get him something that will help him feel secure in this town or wherever his travels take him, then that’s what you do,” Fleming said.
To prevent future attacks Lopez recommends cart vendors stay near well lit, and populated areas, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash.
Lopez said the Sheriff’s office is investigating the attack and is hoping residents can provide officers with surveillance video taken from alarm system cameras.
Officers are still working to identify the suspect in the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County robbery and homicide detectives at 209-468-4400, and reference case number 20-217.
FOX 40 reporter Eric Rucker contributed to this report.