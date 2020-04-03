The line of seniors in their cars waiting to pick up meals wrapped around the parking lot Thursday morning during the second day of the LOEL Center’s hot meal drive-through program.
The center is offering the meals after it was forced to temporarily shut its doors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, everyone volunteering wore masks to protect their clients.
“It think it’s great!” Stan Lagomarsino said as he waited in line.
Lagomarsino was a frequent guest at the center’s regular lunch program. The meal program will help limit his grocery trips, he said.
Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson was on hand, helping the staff by passing out meals to each senior. Clad in an N95 mask, he cheerfully greeted each car pulling up.
He said it meant a lot to him to be able to come and help out, and he could relate to the seniors in line.
“I have family members relying on the same type of program,” Patterson said, adding he knew a lot of them, having grown up with their kids.
“Just seeing the enjoyment they get out if it, it’s great,” Patterson said.
LOEL President Tracy Williams said the program is off to a great start.
“First day was amazing! They were all excited,” Williams said, noting that 70 seniors were served on Wednesday.
The outing is a welcome break for the seniors, who have been staying at home during the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s excellent!” Mary Winters of Galt said of the program and the food. “David is a a good chef.”
Jim Lanchester, also a frequent attendee of the lunches, agreed.
“I come here almost every day. It’s only been two to three weeks since they shut down, and I am tired of my own cooked meals already!” he laughed.