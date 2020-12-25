Community helps families displaced by Lodi fire

Two weeks ago, two families lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed much of the Spruce Street apartment complex they called home.
Just days after the blaze, property owner Jack Kautz and his wife Sarah began doing what they could to help their residents get back on their feet.
By Christmas Eve, the couple was able to help raise $5,000 through a GoFundMe account for Michael Penry, his wife Tabatha and their daughter Shelby, as well as Daniel Murray and his wife Cora Estrada.
Thursday morning, the Kautzes surprised the Penrys and Murray and Estrada with what the community had raised.
“Everything has just been over and above,” Michael Penry said. “This has been an emotional ride for my family and myself. Just to see the people that have come out and given us a hand ... people we don’t even know. It’s something amazing. We’re so lucky to have Jack and Jeff (Brown) and everyone that’s been there for us. It’s just a blessing.”
The Penrys lived on the first floor of an apartment complex located at 19 Spruce Street, and on Dec. 10 at about 2 a.m., they and their fellow tenants were awakened by the sound of crackling outside their windows.
“My wife woke us up in the middle of the night,” Michael Penry said. “There were orange flames going across our bedroom window. She grabs us, she’s shaking us. We run out. I try to run back in to grab a wallet, phone, anything. I couldn’t even make it back in the house, everything was completely black with smoke.”
Michael Penry said the Lodi Fire Department arrived about 15 minutes later, and his family and pets were able to get out of the building unscathed. However, they lost all of their belongings.
The Penrys lived in a unit near an alley, while Murray and Estrada lived in a unit closer to School Street.
Murray said he and Estrada were able to save some of their belongings, but were more relieved that everyone in the building escaped the fire unharmed.
“We were further (away from the flames),” he said. “The fire really didn’t get in the interior. Definitely the roof’s damaged because there’s water. The last time I was in there when it rained over the weekend, there was water coming in through the heaters on the ground floor. Our stuff was okay for the most part, just smoky and stinky. I think we were able to clean everything.”
Estrada said she and Murray were also worried about their cats, noting firefighters actually helped the couple rescue the animals.
“It was really just some clothes and some furniture we had to get rid of,” she said. “Other than that ... the stuff that was important to us was okay for the most part. We were really lucky.”
Jack Kautz said days after the families were displaced, Shelby Penry told him how she lost a bicycle and an electric scooter in the fire, and he felt moved to help his tenants.
He said his efforts of donating some money and purchasing gift cards were minimal compared to what the community had done for the families.
“They’re a hard working family,” he said. “They don’t have much and they work their asses off for what they have. It’s the community that did it. We’ve had so many people donate ... cash or gift cards. When that little girl came up to me that day, she was in tears. All their stuff was gone. I just wanted to do what I could to get them into a place.”
Jack Kautz said he was able to find a new home for the Penrys near Galt, while Murray and Estrada have moved in with her parents.
Michael Penry owns his own mobile detailing business, and has done work for Jeff Brown, a local farmer. Brown said he saw the family’s Facebook post about losing everything in the fire and donated some money to them.
A few day later, he saw his friends the Kautzes post something about an arson at an apartment complex they own, and learned the Penrys were tenants.
“My heart just went to them,” Brown said. “I didn’t know about the other families. I just wanted to do something for them. I can’t imagine losing everything. A lot of people don’t have big savings accounts and stuff like that, so I just wanted to do something. These are two of the hardest working people I know.”
Not only did the Kautzes present monetary donations to the two families, but they were able to present Shelby Penry with a replacement scooter and bicycle outside their former home Thursday.
Tabatha Penry said Brown has always been a great friend, and that she and her husband were grateful for the Kautzes’ efforts to find them a new home.
She said the last two weeks have been tough on the family living in a much smaller place while trying to find a new home. However, she said the family has been given a new Christmas tree, and they’ve been able to wrap new gifts for Christmas Day.
“Everybody has been so helpful,” she said. “We would be having nothing right now if it wasn’t for the help we’ve gotten. We’re even more thankful now for everything we have. And it just shows us that people come together still in the world and try to help people. We’re thankful for that.”
The Dec. 10 fire caused somewhere around $500,000 in damage, and it appears to have been caused by a homeless individual, according to the fire department.
Security footage from a neighbor’s building captured someone crouching in the bushes in the alley for a few minutes. About 15 minutes after the person leaves the bushes, the fire began, the fire department said.
To donate to the victims of the Spruce Street fire, visit www.gofundme.com/f/hrbkpe-fire-victims.