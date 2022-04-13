Fiddle championships return to Lodi Grape Festival

Flashy fingers will be plucking away and breakneck bows will be rubbing the strings next weekend when the Lodi Grape Festival is filled with bluegrass and fiddle music.
For the second year, the Grape Festival will be hosting the 2022 California State Old Time Open Fiddle & Picking Championships on April 22 and 23, presented by the California Bluegrass Association.
This is the 54th year the championships have been held, and the first since 2019.
“We’re very excited to be back having this event,” contest co-chair Sharon Barrett said. “We really didn’t know what to expect the first time out in Lodi, but we had a great time, and from what I’m hearing, everybody is excited.”
Barrett said about 90 contestants from across California entered the 2019 event, and while many were experienced old time fiddle players, some had never been to a bluegrass competition before.
“Old time fiddle is very different from bluegrass,” she said. “Just like jazz is different from classical music. Maybe some of the same instruments are played, but it’s a completely different way of playing music.”
A fiddle is actually a violin, but fiddlers have given the instrument a slang name. Where violinists typically play slowly, fiddlers tend to play at a more upbeat tempo. The idea behind fiddling was originally to get people’s feet moving.
Old-time fiddling grew out of square dancing, and the songs are focused on a rhythm people can dance well to, along with some repetition.
From there, it grew into bluegrass, western swing, and other fiddle styles more focused on the music. But old-time fiddling still puts the focus on danceability.
The contest was founded in 1966, following the post-World War II boom in bluegrass, as well as folk and country music.
Initially, the competition traveled from city to city along the Highway 99 corridor, eventually settling in Oroville, where it had been held for three decades before the move to Lodi.
In 2019, organizers said the contest was moved to Lodi with the hopes of finding new blood among competitors and the audience. And because Lodi is closer to the Bay Area than Oroville, as well as centrally located in California, organizers hoped to attract people who had not been able to attend the contest in the past.
The move paid off, Barrett said, as old time fiddlers both young and old converged on the Grape Festival in 2019.
“We call it a bit of a family reunion,” she said. “Because a lot of these people have been at the contest 40 or 50 years. The thing I like the most about it, is fiddlers like learning music by ear. Very few learn from sheet music. So you’ll see little groups all over the contest of youngsters watching more experienced fiddlers play, and they’re learning the music by watching and listening.”
Championships will begin with two senior brackets competing in both the preliminaries and finals on Friday. The Senior-Senior category will feature fiddlers older than 70, while the Senior category will include players aged 55-69.
The evening will conclude with the “Anything Goes” round, where contestants can play anything with which they can make music. Barrett said one year someone was able to play a saw.
Saturday’s competitions will feature every other age group, broken up into a variety of brackets that include adults, young adults, juniors, junior-junors and pee-wees. There will also be Twin Fiddles competitions in the afternoon.
Admission to the competition is free, and begins at 3:35 p.m. April 22. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday begins at 8 a.m. with registration, and awards will be presented at 10 p.m.
RV camping at the fairgrounds is $40 a night, and tents or vehicle camping is $10 a night. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Deblivermore@CaliforniaBluegrass.net.
For more information about the contest, visit www.csotfa.org.
