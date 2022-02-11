ELK GROVE — Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D- Elk Grove, announced Thursday that he will not seek another term in the legislature and instead return to law enforcement.
Cooper, who has served District 9 for eight years, has thrown his hat in the ring for Sacramento County Sheriff.
“It’s been amazing,” Cooper said about his tenure in the Assembly during a Thursday morning press conference.
“I’ve enjoyed my time in the legislature, and it’s been an honor to be there,” he said. “I have four years left. I’m giving up four years, because to me, its a pivotal time on the sheriff’s department to build relationships. The last 12 years have been unproductive. As sheriff, you serve the people. It’s not a partisan office. And it’s been that way. You’ve got to be engaged.”
This will be Cooper’s second attempt at the Sheriff’s post, as he lost to incumbent Scott Jones in 2010. Jones announced last October that he would not seek reelection in 2022.
Cooper spent 30 years in law enforcement before his election to District 9, which serves Elk Grove, Galt and Lodi. He was also the founding mayor of Elk Grove and spent 15 years on its city council.
On Thursday, Cooper said his campaign was “starting off strong,” as it has already amassed more than $1 million. He said he has already garnered endorsements from victims’ advocacy groups, business leaders in the Sacramento region, as well as elected law enforcement leaders and elected officials.
Issues he wants to solve as Sacramento County Sheriff include violent crime, theft, bike trail safety and homelessness, all of which he said have not been properly addressed for the last 12 years.
“We’ve spent over $12 billion as a state on homelessness, and it’s gotten worse,” he said. “How can we improve that? The sheriff plays a part in it, these folks standing by me, these leaders, also play a big part in it. We’ve got to improve things. A lot of people are down and out. Homelessness is not a crime. But we never talk about mental health, mental illness or substance abuse.”
Cooper said there were not enough services to address mental health and substance abuse issues, which he said are the primary reasons individuals are homeless. As sheriff, he said he would work to improve access to those services.
“There is no one better prepared to lead the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department than Jim Cooper,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a media statement issued after the press conference.
“Public safety is in Jim’s DNA,” she added. “He’ll hit the ground running to enforce the law and protect victims.”
During his eight years in the Assembly, Cooper has helped Lodi secure much-needed funds for a variety of projects, including restoration of the Lodi Lake shoreline, beefing up the City of Lodi’s cyber-security following a 2019 hack, and repairs to Zupo Field which was destroyed by fire that same year.
He authored more than 30 public safety bills, including legislation focused on cracking down on sexually violent predators, felony murderers, ghost guns and school gun violence.
Additionally, Cooper authored legislation to enhance DNA collection, improve Emergency Medical Response services, expand community policing, and increase access to rape kits.
In his announcement Thursday, Cooper said that Jones has not built a steady and trusting relationship with Sacramento County residents, and that he plans to use his experience as a legislator partnering with residents, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and local leaders.
“Right now the sheriff’s department doesn’t have good relationships,” he said. “You can’t do that. You can’t do things by yourself. You’ve got to have partnerships, and one thing I’ve learned working in the legislature for eight years, is you’ve got to have compromise. I’ve been effective. It doesn’t matter what party you’re involved in.”
Cooper grew up in Sacramento and is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Academy and FBI National Academy. He earned a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Saint Mary’s College.
Cooper’s announcement comes weeks after the California Redistricting Commission approved new boundaries for the 9th Assembly District, which no longer includes Elk Grove.
The 9th District will now encompass the northern and eastern portions of San Joaquin County, as well as Galt and eastern Stanislaus County. Elk Grove was moved into its own district in the boundary redraw.
Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, who currently represents the 12th District, announced last week that he would run for the redrawn 9th District. His current district was moved to Marin County.