- 659 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 31 deaths. 520 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,211 cases in Sacramento County, including 13 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 207 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 54 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 9 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 8 have recovered.
- 544 cases in Stanislaus County, with 24 deaths. 412 had recovered.
- Alameda County's website was down on Friday. As of Thursday evening, there were 2,234 cases in Alameda County, with 79 deaths.
- 1,100 cases in Contra Costa County, with 33 deaths.
- 76,619 cases in California, with 3,136 deaths.
- 1,442,924 cases in the United States, with 87,493 deaths. 250,747 have recovered.
- 4,534,673 cases worldwide, with 307,108 deaths. 1,633,185 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.
Editor's note: Beginning today, COVID-19 by the numbers will be reported each Monday and Friday. Only San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers will be reported on other days.