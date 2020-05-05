Members of the public can once again enter the Lodi Public Library, but it is not to check out books or use the computer center.
The library has been designated as one of 80 new COVID-19 testing sites across the state as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to expand testing to underserved communities.
Testing began Monday, according to City of Lodi public information officer Jeff Hood.
“When the idea came up, we were certainly willing to help in any way possible,” he said. “This will definitely help the community and health professionals by providing residents easy access to testing.”
Much like the Verily testing site at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, patients must have an appointment, made through their primary care physician after a screening.
Tests will consist of nasal swabs for live coronavirus, and will be conducted each weekday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bud Sullivan Community Room until further notice, Hood said.
After the test, patients will receive a card with instructions on how to receive results, which are typically available in 72 hours.
Nurses with OptumServe, a federal government health services innovation company, will administer the tests and contact patients who are positive for the virus.
The Lodi testing site opens as San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths Monday. Public Health reported 433 people had recovered from the virus.
Setting up the site in the library was made possible through a partnership between the city, State of California and OptumServe.
Other testing sites have been announced in Placer, Sonoma, Yolo and Fresno counties over the last few days, the latter of which will use Fresno City College for residents there.
To determine where to open new testing sites, the state looked at areas where residents would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to go to an existing testing site or hospital.
That information was then evaluated based on underserved populations, to address known disparities, and median income, so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.
The library was selected because it has one way in and out, has adequate off-street parking, and its restrooms were easy to access for both health officials and residents.
In addition, he said the library was an ideal choice because unlike many other city buildings, it is not being used or occupied by staff. Hutchins Street Square is currently being used as the COVID-19 pandemic command center, he said.
“I think Lodi was chosen because the state and county found a lot of people in the north and northeast parts of the county who didn’t have easy access to testing, especially with public transportation being reduced during this pandemic,” Hood said.
Newsom announced his plan to open 80 new testing sites throughout the state on April 22, along with hoping to deploy 25,000 tests a day by April 30; establish a contact tracing workforce by surveying counties on their capacity; develop a statewide training academy; and train 10,000 public health connectors to conduct contact tracing.
“We know that communities of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Newsom said in his April 22 announcement. “We must ensure that we are deploying testing equitably in an effort to reduce the higher death rates we are seeing in African American and Latino communities.”
Hispanics and Latinos make up 40.8% of the county’s population, according to the county Public Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. They also make up 44.4% of the total COVID-19 cases in the county, according to county officials.
Appointment requests for the Lodi testing center can be made online through https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or by calling OptumServe at 888-634-1123. Walk-in tests are not available. No library services, including book returns, are available during this time.
“This Lodi testing site will help San Joaquin County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Dr. Maggie Park, Public Health Officer for San Joaquin County. “We’re thrilled to partner with Lodi, the State and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”