Stay-at-home orders a boon for local nurseries

The fight against COVID-19 is medical, not military, but like the World Wars, it has planted the seed of a new hobby for thousands of Americans: victory gardens.
From New York to California, people are growing vegetables and herbs in their backyards, on balconies, and even in windowsills.
Lodi is no exception.
“We cannot keep vegetables and fruit trees in stock,” said Guy Reynolds, general manager of Hollandutch Nursery.
The demand for some vegetables is so high, he said, that a shipment of plants can be unloaded in their driveway and sold before nursery employees have time to put them on display.
“It’s unbelieveable,” he said.
Jason Gribaudo, co-owner of Gribaudo Farms Nursery, has also seen a surge in business. His nursery supplies plants to other retailers around the region as well as selling directly to customers.
“We’ve been actually busier than last year,” he said.
Victory gardens first grew into a national phenomenon before the U.S. entered World War I. As the war raged in Europe, key U.S. allies began to experience food shortages. So American leaders began urging citizens to turn empty space into garden plots, freeing up food to ship overseas.
The gardens became even more popular once the U.S. entered the war, and Americans looked for ways to support the troops. War gardens — dubbed victory gardens — were also popular in Canada, Australia and other countries around the world.
Rationing during World War II inspired Americans to get gardening again, to supplement their limited meals with fresh fruits and vegetables. As many as a third of the vegetables produced in the U.S. during the war years came from victory gardens, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt even planted a garden on the White House lawn.
Today’s home planters are still calling their projects victory gardens, but this time the danger isn’t a war but the novel coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered businesses and put communities on lockdown around the world.
Hollandutch has seen a rush of new customers in addition to their regulars. Some are simply using their unexpected time off of work to tackle landscaping tasks that have languished for months or years, Reynolds said, but others are planning their first gardening projects.
“They have the time, now,” he said.
And because they sell plants like tomatoes, eggplant, bell peppers, cucumbers and basil, local nurseries are considered essential businesses.
Gribaudo Farms and Hollandutch are both taking that responsibility seriously.
Both have plenty of space for customers to shop without getting too close to one another.
“We spray alcohol ... on everything, like our countertops,” Gribaudo said.
A former EMT, he has ensured that strong, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is available for customers and employees alike. Their carts get wiped down between every use, and high-touch areas are regularly sanitized, he said.
While Gribaudo has seen a few customers in gloves, he believes frequent hand-washing and heavy use of hand sanitizer is actually safer.
As an EMT, he said, he and his colleagues changed gloves between every task.
“People are putting gloves on, but they’re using them all day long,” he said.
Touching a surface and then touching your face is just as unhealthy with gloves as it is without them.
Hollandutch is taking precautions, too.
“We sanitize the counter several times a day. We don’t want anyone getting sick,” Reynolds said.
He’s seen a number of customers coming in with masks, and Hollandutch employees are wearing them too, he said. They also have sanitizer available.
Customer safety is the top priority for both nurseries, Gribaudo said.
“A lot of them are like our family,” he said.
Want to start a victory garden of your own?
Now is the time to plant tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplant and melons, Reynolds said.
“Any squash would be good right now,” he added.
Cucumbers are another popular choice, as well as herbs, Gribaudo said.
Customers who want to avoid spending more time at the nurseries than they need to are welcome to call ahead to see what’s in stock.
“If we have it, we’ll put a little ribbon around it and set it aside for them,” Reynolds said.
Gribaudo Farms is too busy to do a full curbside order, Gribaudo said, but he’s happy to advise customers on what the nursery has in stock that day.
Reynolds hopes people will choose to shop local. Like Gribaudo Farms, Hollandutch has been in business in Lodi for years. The staff at both nurseries are happy to answer questions and give advice to new gardeners.
They’re just happy to have all the unexpected support.
“Everybody’s going through some real challenges,” Reynolds said.
Los Angeles Times reporter Jeanette Marantos contributed to this article.