Entertainment more than music at Lodi Grape Festival

Ahoy, mateys! Entertainment at the Grape Festival goes beyond music, and pirate-for-hire Jack Spareribs will be there to prove it. Despite his piratical nature, he’s been voted Best of the Bay seven years in a row by Bay Area families, and now he’s sailing his ship inland to Lodi for some grape mischief.
Spareribs’ show features, magic, juggling, ventriloquism, puppets, clean comedy and audience participation.
The magic doesn’t end there. Sleightly Amazing, featuring magician, hypnotist and sleight-of-hand expert Jeff Martin, will also be conjuring up some fun at the festival. A lifelong performer who has been bringing his act to fairs and festivals throughout the United States for more than 30 years, Martin combines his masterful prestidigitation with a hefty dose of humor.
Catch him at 1, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Cabernet Hall. He’ll also be putting on a show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pier 805 Stage.
Returning this year is the Swan Brothers Circus, presented by AMR. The Swan Brothers have been performing at the Lodi Grape Festival for more than 45 years now. These clowns bring a blend of slapstick comedy, amazing juggling and family-focused entertainment with them every year.
They’ll be performing at 3, 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30, 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Have you ever imagined being stuck inside a giant balloon? Skip “Balloon Man” Banks doesn’t have to imagine it — it’s the central part of his act. But being encased in a balloon doesn’t slow him down a bit. He bounces, dances and does a variety of wild tricks despite his strange attire. Find him on the Foster Lumber Stage at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, and 2, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
And those who love creepy, crawly critters will want to make room in their schedule for the Serpentarium Reptile Show, presented by Diede Construction. The shows — held alongside the Reptile Exhibit — gives visitors a chance to learn more about snakes, lizards and bugs, and maybe even hold or pet a few.
Shows will be held at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Between performances, rides and games, families with young kids will also find plenty of fun at Tractor Town and the Petting Zoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.