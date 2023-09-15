Entertainment more than music at Lodi Grape Festival

"Balloon Man" Banks will be performing at the Lodi Grape Festival this weekend.

 Courtesy photograph

Ahoy, mateys! Entertainment at the Grape Festival goes beyond music, and pirate-for-hire Jack Spareribs will be there to prove it. Despite his piratical nature, he’s been voted Best of the Bay seven years in a row by Bay Area families, and now he’s sailing his ship inland to Lodi for some grape mischief.

Spareribs’ show features, magic, juggling, ventriloquism, puppets, clean comedy and audience participation.

