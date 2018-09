Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department's Cpt. Shane Langone communicates with his fellow firefigthers as they respond to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the Truck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department and Lodi police respond to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the Truck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department responds to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the Truck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department responds to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the TRuck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department, including Capt. Shane Langone, center,responds to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the Truck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes The Lodi Fire Department responds to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as the Truck One crew works the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes Lodi Fire Department's Capt. Shane Langone, top, speaks to Capt. Jim McClain as they respond to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as they work the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes Lodi Fire Department Capt. Shane Langone communicates as they respond to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Turner Rd and Lower Sac Rd as they work the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo

Busy shift with Lodi Fire: Dedicated firefighters handle car crashes, blazes Lodi Fire Department's Eng. Roger Varwig arrives at the scen of a medical call as the Truck One crew work the first day of their 48 hour shift in Lodi Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Buy this photo