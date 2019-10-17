A state commission helping to preserve Delta farms and wildlife is being recognized at the upcoming Sandhill Crane Festival.
The Delta Protection Commission will be honored at the festival’s opening dinner Nov. 1. Through its planning and coordination efforts, the commission has been a mainstay in protecting Delta lands, including habitat for the Sandhill Crane.
“We’re recognizing the important role the commission has played in bringing together varied interests that all depend on a healthy Delta,” said Ken Nieland, co-founder and president of the festival. “Those efforts include providing suitable critical wintering habitat for Sandhill Cranes.”
Created by the 1992 Delta Protection Act, the commission includes members from five counties, three cities, reclamation districts, along with state agencies with major roles in the region, such as CalTrans and the Department of Food and Agriculture.
The commission provides planning and analysis aimed at preserving the economy and environment of the Delta. Its work has also helped protect historic and cultural resources.
Erik Vink, executive director of the commission, said the recognition is deeply appreciated, especially as the Sandhill Crane is among the Delta’s iconic species.
With land use in the Delta steadily evolving, it’s increasingly important to support the farmers whose croplands provide habitat for the cranes, he said.
While many people live near — or drive through — the Delta, not all appreciate the richness of agricultural and wildlife it sustains.
“We’ve always been big fans of the Sandhill Crane Festival because it helps people understand what the Delta is all about, and what it offers,” he said.
The festival, which runs Nov. 1-3, draws thousands of visitors to Lodi each fall. It includes numerous free workshops and programs at Hutchins Street Square in downtown Lodi. Tours into the Delta and foothills to observe cranes and other wildlife are also offered, and most fill up quickly.
The commission will be honored at the festival’s opening dinner and silent auction on Nov. 1 at Crete Hall in Hutchins Street Square. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.
To purchase tickets, and for more information about the festival, visit cranefestival.com.