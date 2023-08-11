GALT — Galt Police Department invites the public to a wreath-laying in honor of Officer Harminder Grewal at noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at the corner of Civic Drive and C Street.
The community is also invited to a fundraiser being held that night at Back Alley Brewhouse, 215 Fourth St. at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Harminder Grewal Memorial.
An officer with the Galt department for more than two years, Grewal was named the 2020 Officer of the Year, and was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving California for helping remove 64 impaired drivers from the streets in 2020.
On Aug. 22, 2021, Grewal and Officer Kapri Herrera were traveling north on Highway 99 to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, when their patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck that had jumped over the center median. Herrera suffered major injuries and Grewal was killed.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Mosquito spraying scheduled for San Joaquin County this weekend
LODI — The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying using Dobrom on Aug. 13 between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. in the Delta area of West Lodi, including portions of Brack Tract, Terminous Tract, Tower Park and Staten Island.
The district will also conduct ground spraying with DeltaGard or Evergreen 525 on Aug. 14 between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. in the following areas:
• A portion of rural east Lodi bordered by Kettleman Lane in the north, Tokay Colony Road to the south, Jack Tone Road to the east, and Hibbard Road to the west.
• A portion of rural north San Joaquin County bordered by Collier Road to the north, East Jahant Road to the south, North Watkinson Road to the east and Elliot Road to the west.
For more information, or to see maps of the spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi police to host Citizens Academy
LODI — Applications for the Lodi Police Department’s 2023 Citizens Academy will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The academy is a nine-week course beginning on Sept. 7, and is limited to 20 students. Applicants must live or work in Lodi, be at least 18 years old, have no misdemeanor convictions within the past three years, and have no felony convictions.
Applications can be obtained at the Lodi Police Department Lobby, 215 W. Elm St., or online at bit.ly/3iiUIN.
For more information, email Sgt. Mitch LeStrange at mlestrange@lodi.gov or call 209-269-4836.
— Wes Bowers
Galt to hold public cannabis forum
GALT — The City of Galt will host a public forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Galt Police Department Community Room, 455 Industrial Drive, to allow residents another opportunity to provide input on retail cannabis.
No decisions have been made regarding commercial cannabis business activities in Galt. The forum is just an opportunity for city staff to gather input from community members.
— Wes Bowers
RTD appoints Curtis Moses as director of safety and security
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District on Friday announced the appointment of Curtis Moses as its director of safety and security.
Moses brings over two decades of experience in the transportation industry, having served at ALSTOM Transportation, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Charles County Transit System, and Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
Moses earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the New York Institute of Technology in 1985, and has earned a number of certifications in transit safety-related topics.
“We are thrilled to have Curtis Moses leading the way in our safety and security efforts,” said RTD CEO Alex Clifford. “His tremendous qualifications, experience, and expertise will be a great asset as we continue to provide district-wide safe and secure transit services for all of our passengers.”
San Joaquin RTD’s mission is to provide a safe, reliable and efficient transportation system for the region. For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Nomination deadline extended for 2023 ATHENA Awards
STOCKTON — The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce has extended the nomination deadline for the ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Award to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
The ATHENA awards honor exceptional individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, mentorship and dedication to the community. To be eligible for an ATHENA Award, nominees must have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in professional or personal endeavors; have a strong track record of contributing to the betterment of their community; demonstrate professional excellence in their chosen field; be committed to mentoring others; and actively advocate for women and gender equality.
To submit a nomination, visit www.stocktonchamber.org/athena-awards.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Jackson Rancheria sponsors $25,000 community grant
JACKSON — Jackson Rancheria is accepting applications for grants from the Jackson Rancheria Community Fund.
The $25,000 Community Grant Fund is administered by the Amador Community Foundation. Grants are intended to provide financial support to nonprofit entities that are working diligently to create a positive difference in the areas of health, human services, education and environment in Amador County.
Interested organizations must meet certain eligibility requirements, including having current 501(c)(3) status; operating within Amador County or for the benefit of Amador residents; and applications must demonstrate how the proposed project or program aligns with funding priorities and contributes to the betterment of the community.
The application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31. To apply for this grant or to learn about other grant opportunities, visit www.amadorcommunityfoundation.org.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.