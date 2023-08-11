GALT — Galt Police Department invites the public to a wreath-laying in honor of Officer Harminder Grewal at noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at the corner of Civic Drive and C Street.

The community is also invited to a fundraiser being held that night at Back Alley Brewhouse, 215 Fourth St. at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Harminder Grewal Memorial.