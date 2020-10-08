Two of Lodi’s biggest parks and recreation champions, both of whom died earlier this year, will be honored with memorials at Lodi Lake in the near future.
The Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday voted 5-0 to accept $2,500 in donations to create a tree and plaque memorial for Ron Williamson, as well as a bench and plaque memorial for Bob Johnson at Lodi Lake.
The $2,500 donation to Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services was made possible by the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club, of which both Williamson and Johnson were members.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the tree and plaque memorial for Williamson will be located near the youth activity area on the north side of the lake that bears his name.
The bench and plaque memorial for Johnson will be located along the walking path on the lake’s east side.
Williamson, Lodi’s former parks and recreation director, died from complications of COVID-19 in July at the age of 80.
He spent 35 years working for the City of Lodi, with 15 of those as head of the parks department. When he retired in 2000, he became a consultant for the department he once led.
The youth area named for him features two large barbecues, an amphitheater, horseshoe pit, electricity and seating for 100 people, as well as a playground.
Johnson passed away in February after battling an infection in his legs for the last few years that limited his mobility.
A mayor of Lodi three times, Johnson served on the Lodi City Council for 15 years. Among the issues he addressed during his tenure on the council were maintaining healthy fiscal reserves and ensuring the city’s parks and recreation programs flourished.
He served as chairman of the San Joaquin County YMCA in the early 1980s and on the city’s parks and recreation commission from 1988 to 1998. Johnson also served on the Lodi Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee in 1994.
On Tuesday, parks commissioner Mike Carouba suggested the city name a park after Johnson, given his dedication to the department and youth sports in Lodi.
“I don’t know what new parks will come online or what subdivisions will come online, but Bob’s contribution to parks and recreation is very lengthy, as is (his time on) the city council,” he said. “In the future, I hope there would be a park, although a plaque is very wonderful ... if anyone deserves a park named in his memory or something special, I would hope that would be possible.”
Cathi DeGroot, parks and rec deputy director, said Carouba’s suggestion was a great idea, and noted a park is planned for the Rose Gate II subdivision off Lodi Avenue and Lower Sacramento Road.
She said staff will do some research and bring a report back to the commission at its November meeting.