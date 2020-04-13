- 309 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 739 cases in Sacramento County, including 6 in Galt, 1 in Isleton and 131 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 27 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, and 8 in the unincorporated county. 8 patients are 17 or younger, 311 patients are ages 18 to 49, 182 patients are 50 to 64, and 238 patients are 65 or older.
- 9 cases in Calaveras County (6 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (4 recovered). Neither county has reported any deaths.
- 146 cases in Stanislaus County, with 2 deaths. 77 have recovered.
- 886 cases in Alameda County, with 23 deaths.
- 552 cases in Contra Costa County, with 11 deaths.
- 23,931 cases in California, with 715 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 581,679 cases in the United States, with 23,529 deaths. 43,482 have recovered.
- 2,019,320 cases worldwide, with 119,483 deaths. 448,655 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.
UPDATE: An incorrect figure for the total confirmed cases in the United States was reported in an earlier version of this story, due to a technical error. This number was updated at 6 p.m. to reflect the correct data.