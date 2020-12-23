An elderly couple were killed in an early morning house fire in Lodi on Wednesday, and investigators are trying to determine the cause.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 2100 block of Debbie Lane at 1:21 a.m. Battalion Chief Mike Alegre said all units — which involved four engines, a truck and battalion chief — responded to the blaze.
Upon arrival, crews encountered fire coming from the home’s front door and an adjacent window, he said, adding attack lines were pulled after learning two occupants were possibly trapped inside.
“We encountered heavy smoke and high heat inside the residence,” Alegre said. “It was sort of a hoarder-like situation, which made the search difficult. All the materials inside just added to the fire load.”
Alegre said crews had to perform multiple searches throughout the house, but ultimately found the occupants and pulled them outside. Life-saving measures were attempted on both people, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was taken to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, Alegre said.
He said crews were on scene until about 5 a.m., and the house suffered as much as $150,000 in damage.
By about 9 a.m., the home’s front door and two adjacent windows were boarded up, and a pile of debris could be seen in the front yard near damaged Christmas decorations.
Troy Todd is one of the neighbors across the street from the home, and said he was awakened at about 1 a.m., then went outside when fire crews began to arrive.
“Somebody was out here hitting their horn or had their alarm on,” he said. “We think they were trying to warn people. Unfortunately at the end, about 20 minutes in or so, they brought somebody out on the stretcher. I don’t know if that’s the person who didn’t make it or was in the hospital. They were doing CPR on them and it didn’t look real good.”
Todd said the flames were very high, and fire crews had to open up a section of the roof because the fire was so intense. He said Lodi Police Department officers were on scene as well, asking neighbors for any information.
Lt. Eric VerSteeg said officers are typically called to a fire if it is considered suspicious. However, he said the blaze did not appear to be criminal.
The home’s occupants have not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.