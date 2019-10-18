GALT — For McCaffrey Middle School Principal Ron Rammer, one of the fondest memories he has of his godfather was when he sat in the front row of a promotion ceremony to witness Emma Streeter cross the stage and leave eighth grade behind.
“I know how proud he was of her and I am sure Emma was so proud to be promoting from the middle school named in honor of her great grandfather,” Rammer said.
Streeter’s great grandfather and Rammer’s godfather was former Galt Joint Union Elementary School District superintendent Robert McCaffrey, Sr., who passed away last week at the age of 91.
Rammer’s history with McCaffrey actually extends beyond his own lifetime, as his father and the former educator knew each other their entire lives.
Irwyn Rammer and McCaffrey met in a Weber Grammar School kindergarten class in Stockton, and remained close friends for 86 years.
Ron Rammer said he had been a teacher in the Bay Area before coming to Galt. He was teaching at Galt High School in 1992 when McCaffrey asked him to interview for the principal’s job at Greer Middle School.
“For the last 28 years I have had the pleasure of working as an administrator in one of the best school districts in our state,” Rammer said. “I say this very proudly knowing that Dr. McCaffrey is a big reason for our success. Dr. Mac was committed to our school and community and worked hard to bring the best staff to his schools. He led firmly but compassionately building a school district that was well thought of across both the region and the state.”
Born in Stockton in 1928, McCaffrey graduated from high school at the age of 16 and attended University of the Pacific, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1949. He began teaching in Manteca not long after graduation.
In 1958, he completed his master’s degree in educational administration at UOP and was appointed superintendent of the Arcohe Union School District in Herald.
Two years later, he became assistant superintendent at Stockton’s Montezuma School District before joining GJUESD in 1962, where he served as superintendent for 31 years.
McCaffrey mentored several teachers and administrators over the course of his career, including current GJUESD superintendent Karen Schauer.
She described her former supervisor as a man who took pride in the district’s success, but shied away from the spotlight.
“He empowered people, but didn’t feel the need to be center stage,” she said. “He supported leadership at different levels within the district and let the people who worked at the district do what they do best.”
One moment that stands out for Schauer about McCaffrey was when she made a video supporting the need for a community garden at Fairsite Elementary School in the early 1990s.
Unbeknownst to Schauer, the Fairsite principal at the time took the video to McCaffrey, who encouraged her to pursue grant funding for the garden through the Life Lab at the University of Santa Cruz.
Schauer said McCaffrey guided colleagues such as Jeff Jennings and Jerry King up the administrative ladder.
Jennings served as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent at the district, and Keen progressed from principal to the district’s first director of educational services, she said.
Even after his retirement in 1993, Schauer said McCaffrey continued to provide them and her with advice and support. She said when she was selected as superintendent in 2007, he was the first person she contacted.
“He was generous with his time, and he wanted to talk about what he was proud of when he was superintendent,” Schauer said. “He told me that if there was something you really feel is important to the district, then bring that forward and make it happen. He was a special leader in both the community and in my life.”
McCaffrey served in the United States Air Force in the early 1950s, stationed in both Europe and Africa. When he returned, he married his wife Arleen in 1952, and they remained together 54 years until her death in 2006.
During his time as GJUESD superintendent, McCaffrey continued his pursuit of education and completed his doctorate in 1975 from Nova University in Florida.
Following his retirement, McCaffrey dedicated his time to volunteering, spending 13 years as a member of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Association Board of Directors.
He also served as Exalted Ruler of the Lodi Elks Lodge and as president of the Galt Lions Club.
Construction on the middle school that bears his name began in 2002, and Rammer said he stood next to his godfather as the first shovel was pushed into the ground. The school opened the following year, and Rammer has been the principal there since that time.
“I am so appreciative of what Bob McCaffrey has done for me personally and for the community of Galt. He will be missed but his legacy will continue,” he said.
A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Lodi Funeral Home.
Those who knew McCaffrey are invited to a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. today at the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club, 4343 N. Ashley Lane in Stockton.