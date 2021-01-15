- 56,484 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 5,618 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 266 in Woodbridge, 211 in Lockeford, 449 in Acampo, 56 in rural Galt, and 51 in Thornton. There have been 748 deaths, including 111 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 48,355 may have recovered; there were 7,381 active cases. On Friday, 311 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 51 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 13 of those in the ICU.
- 77,940 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,102 in Galt and 65 in Isleton. There have been 1,080 deaths, including 25 in Galt. 62,471 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 497 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 115 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,240 total cases in Calaveras County, with 23 deaths. 1,141 patients were considered recovered.
- 1,357 total cases in Amador County, with 25 deaths. On Friday, 21 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 1,194 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 41,270 cases in Stanislaus County, with 730 deaths. 35,775 patients may have recovered.
- Alameda County data was unavailable Friday.
- 50,627 cases in Contra Costa County, with 430 deaths.
- 2,859,624 total cases in California, with 32,291 deaths.
- 23,503,587 cases in the United States, with 391,624 deaths.
- 93,765,725 cases worldwide, with 2,006,611 deaths. 51,639,538 patients may have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.