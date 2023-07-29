STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is making use of several resources to reduce the risk of West Nile virus in the county’s human population.

“The District will continue to implement the California Mosquito-Borne Virus Surveillance and Response Plan to protect the public health and welfare,” said Aaron Devencenzi, Public Information Officer with the District. “Recently, a surveillance sample has shown positive for St. Louis encephalitis, which is the second time in recent years since 1973 that we have detected this virus in mosquitoes. Most important, though, is the high number of mosquitoes and WNV we continue to see in mosquito populations.”

