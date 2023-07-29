STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is making use of several resources to reduce the risk of West Nile virus in the county’s human population.
“The District will continue to implement the California Mosquito-Borne Virus Surveillance and Response Plan to protect the public health and welfare,” said Aaron Devencenzi, Public Information Officer with the District. “Recently, a surveillance sample has shown positive for St. Louis encephalitis, which is the second time in recent years since 1973 that we have detected this virus in mosquitoes. Most important, though, is the high number of mosquitoes and WNV we continue to see in mosquito populations.”
Recently, the district has undertaken the following efforts to reduce the human risk of West Nile Virus:
Nineteen state-certified mosquito control technicians check 150 to 300 known mosquito sources in their designated areas of operation every seven days and respond to service requests from the public.
The district is issuing a second notice to homeowners suspected of neglecting their swimming pools. Following the second letter will be a visit from a technician, and — if necessary — a warrant to inspect and treat pools that are not cared for. Neglected swimming pools serve as a primary breeding ground for mosquitoes.
More than 75 surveillance traps are placed weekly to monitor the mosquito populations and test these samples for mosquito-borne diseases.
The online service requests menu offers residents the option to send photos of mosquitoes found, so we can identify them in real time.
The district is spraying for adult and larval mosquitoes by ground and air in multiple areas of concern for West Nile virus. San Joaquin County residents can receive spray notifications by signing up at www.sjmosquito.org.
Public service announcements, via advertisement in most local newspapers, a local magazine, radio stations in English and Spanish, and a local digital Highway 99 billboard are used to provide information. For social media, the district’s website and Facebook are also utilized.
Recently, a new position has been added to the district’s team — source reduction specialist. This person will work with property owners to ensure compliance with health and safety laws pertaining to mosquito prevention. This position works under the regulatory laws of mosquito abatement.
The district urges residents of San Joaquin County to remove all standing water around their homes and properly irrigate fields so no standing water lasts more than three days.
Be sure to reduce mosquito bites by using well-fitted, undamaged screens on windows and doors, wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent when outdoors, and report significant mosquito problems to the district.
Additional tips and information can be found at the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control website at www.sjmosquito.org. Statewide information about West Nile virus can be found at westnile.ca.gov.
