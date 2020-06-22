STOCKTON — With many universities planning to stay mostly or partially online this fall, San Joaquin Delta College is billing itself as an affordable option for those who prefer to stay home and stay on track academically.
First-time, full-time Delta College students are now eligible for two full years of free tuition, regardless of income level. Ideally, students who take a full load of classes would be able to complete a career training program or transfer to a university without paying for tuition. More than two-thirds of Delta students pay no tuition. Additional financial aid and scholarships are available to help defray the cost of books and other expenses.
Most Delta College classes will be online in the fall, though some hands-on courses will be offered as “hybrids” — partially in person and partially online. The college is making laptops available for students who have technology needs, and “success coaches” will help guide students through their online experience.
Registration for fall semester is now open to all students, and applications are being accepted.
— News-Sentinel Staff
RTD boosts options despite budget cut
STOCKTON — During its June meeting, San Joaquin Regional Transit District’s board of directors approved the 2021 fiscal year budget of $38,980,891. Although the budget is 8% lower than this fiscal year’s budget, RTD is working to ensure county residents have access to essential transportation.
RTD plans to offer more services to county residents by restructuring the Van Go! service to a miles-based fare and offering passengers with disabilities the option of subsidized services provided by companies such as Uber and Lyft.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— K. Cathey