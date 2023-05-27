Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of profiles on cold cases that the Lodi Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating.
One of the cold cases the Lodi Police Department is working on has its officers still looking for anyone who might have known the victim.
On April 30, 2010, Victor Flores Torres was shot in the area of Washington and Maple streets, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly afterward.
According to News-Sentinel archives, Torres, 29, had apparently been staying with acquaintances in Lodi and Woodbridge, and was known to police at the time.
Detectives and San Joaquin County Coroner’s investigators tried to find his family members, but were unsuccessful.
As a result, his name, image and description was released publicly in the hopes of finding anyone who knew him, according to archives.
Torres stood about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighed 180 pounds and had dark hair. He had a spider tattoo on his neck, a tattoo of a skull wrapped in a tribal design on his right leg.
It was unknown whether Torres was employed or what kind of work he may have been doing when he was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adam Lockie at 209-333-4798 or email alockie@lodi.gov. Reference case 10-2986.
On May 30, 2015 at 11:15 p.m., a vehicle approached police officers working a DUI checkpoint at the Arco gas station at Victor and Beckman roads.
The driver told officers that he and his passenger had been shot near Lodi Avenue and Cherokee Lane.
When officers responded to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.
Fidencio Godina, 33, was the passenger in the vehicle, and he succumbed to his injuries at the gas station, according to News-Sentinel archives.
The driver was transported to an area hospital. Police at the time canvassed the area for witnesses, but were unsuccessful. It was unknown if his murder was gang-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gage Johnston at 209-331-0470 or email gjohnston@lodi.gov. Reference case 15-3571.
On the eve of Independence Day that year, Carlos Segoviano-Tapia was shot while sitting in a vehicle at 8:23 p.m. near the intersection of North Church Street and Turner Road.
Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Segoviano succumbed to his injuries. Little information about the circumstances of his murder were known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adam Lockie at 209-333-4798 or email alockie@lodi.gov. Reference case 15-4382.
On Dec. 16, 2015, Joseph Mandolph, 22, was in his vehicle in an empty lot in the 600 block of Victor Road at about 11:07 a.m. when he was shot by unknown assailants.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and little is known about the circumstances surrounding his killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Melita Kautz at 209-269-4833 or email mkautz@lodi.gov. Reference case15-8821
