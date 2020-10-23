- 21,630 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,183 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 112 in Woodbridge, 65 in Lockeford, 148 in Acampo, 25 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 489 deaths. 20,344 may have recovered. On Friday, 32 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 5 in intensive care; 6 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with none in the ICU.
- 25,264 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 646 in Galt and 33 in Isleton. There have been 484 deaths. 23,095 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 90 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care.
- 342 total cases in Calaveras County, with 18 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 316 patients are considered recovered.
- 291 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 2 patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 255 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 17,509 cases in Stanislaus County, with 396 deaths. 16,836 patients may have recovered.
- 23,133 cases in Alameda County, with 456 deaths.
- 18,523 cases in Contra Costa County, with 241 deaths.
- 886,865 total cases in California, with 17,262 deaths.
- 8,487,707 cases in the United States, with 223,914 deaths. 3,375,427 have recovered.
- 42,135,911 cases worldwide, with 1,143,399 deaths. 28,482,313 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 7:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.