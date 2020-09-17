LODI — The City of Lodi is collaborating with San Joaquin County and Everbridge to launch a free community notification system for city and county residents.
SJReadyAlert will notify residents about emergencies and other important public safety events. The automated system will accelerate the city’s response to critical events, helping to keep citizens safe and minimizing impacts to employees and business operations.
Residents are encouraged to register immediately to receive these alerts at SJReady.org. Messages will be sent to residents via their preferred contact paths — cellphone, text message, home phone, email, TTY/TTD device and more — to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information.
Residents listed in the San Joaquin County 911 database will automatically be subscribed to alerts by phone. Everbridge allows citizens to self-register to provide additional contact information, or to opt-out. The
The SJReady Alert system will not replace other communication methods used by emergency responders, both in person and with other media. Television, radio and county/city websites will continue to broadcast important announcements as well.