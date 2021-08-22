One person is dead and two officers with the Galt Police Department are in serious condition after a head-on collision on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.
The Sacramento CHP dispatch center received a call of a head-on collision on northbound Highway 99 just north of Dillard Road at approximately 4:35 a.m., CHP reported. As CHP units were responding to the scene, they were informed that one of the cars involved in the accident was a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle.
Once on scene, officers conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that a Dodge Ram truck was traveling at an unknown speed on southbound Highway 99 when it collided with the center median, according to the CHP. The truck reportedly broke through the concrete barrier and entered the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with the patrol vehicle with two officers inside. The patrol car was traveling at an estimated speed of 70 mph, according to witnesses.
The driver of the Dodge truck sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by first responders with the Cosumnes Fire Department. Two other passengers in the Dodge sustained moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
Both officers had to be extracted from the patrol vehicle and were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. The collision will be investigated by the CHP and Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
Highway 99 northbound lanes have been closed and the CHP is asking motorists to use Interstate 5 as an alternative.
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said he reached out to the Galt Police Department to offer any assistance or resources that they might need at this time.
”Right now, we hurt for them as a department,” Brucia said.