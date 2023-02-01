As President Joe Biden announced that he intends to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, health officials in San Joaquin County say the impacts to residents are as of yet unknown.
Some benefits that were available to residents at no cost may no longer be free once the emergencies end, according to news reports.
“Private insurances, Medi-Cal and Medicaid will cover COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccine costs, which are currently free,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Official, said.
“However, there may be some out-of-pocket costs or co-pays once the state and federal emergencies end,” she added. “We will need to see how insurances disburse the cost of COVID-19 treatments for antivirals, such as Paxlovid.”
Most Americans covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance plans have been able to receive COVID-19 tests and vaccines at no cost during the pandemic. In addition, residents covered by Medicare and private insurance companies have been able to receive as many as eight at-home tests a month from retailers at no charge.
Medicaid also picks up the cost of at-home tests, though coverage can vary by state, as well as covering the full cost of certain therapeutic treatment, such as monoclonal antibodies.
Medicare has also covered therapeutic treatments at no cost to residents.
But once the emergency ends, Medicare beneficiaries may incur out-of-pocket costs for at-home testing and all treatments.
However, vaccines will continue to be covered at no cost, as will testing ordered by a health care provider.
State Medicaid programs will continue covering COVID-19 tests ordered by a physician and vaccines at no charge, but beneficiaries may face out-of-pocket costs for treatments.
In addition, those with private insurance could face charges for lab tests even if they are ordered by a provider.
Vaccinations will continue to be free for those with private insurance who go to in-network providers, but going to an out-of-network providers could incur charges.
“We are concerned that the end of the state of emergency will hit the uninsured hard,” Park said. “States are autonomous in deciding how they want to deal with their uninsured population. I hope that the State of California puts certain measures in place through which we are able to test, treat and vaccinate our uninsured population, too.”
Park said the public emergency had “tremendous financial ramifications” for both the state and federal governments, so the pressure to end it has always been “monumental.”
She said giving three months notice will avoid chaos and give the state, its hospitals and doctors time to implement post-emergency operations.
However, Park said the public health response to the pandemic is not marred by uncertainties the way it was in 2020, as testing, treatments and vaccines are solidly in place.
A high ratio of county residents are either fully or partially vaccinated, and people are either familiar or fully accustomed to masking, social distancing, isolation and quarantine measures, she said.
In addition, she said, some test-to-treat sites and vaccination clinics will continue to operate for the foreseeable future.
Park encourages Medi-Cal recipients to contact their eligibility workers to ensure they do not lose their insurance after the state of emergency ends.
“I urge the public not to throw caution to the wind just because the state of emergency is coming to an end,” she said. “We are at a ‘transitional phase.’ COVID-19 will continue to circulate and we should continue to be mindful of protective measures. Therefore, mask in crowded places, get vaccinated and boosted, wash your hands, and improve indoor ventilation.”
As of Jan. 30, county public health reported 208,084 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,385 deaths.
The county’s case rate is 4.3 per 100,000 residents, and its positivity rate is 5%.
If the state was still using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy model, the county would be in the red, or “substantial” transmission tier.
There are 39 patients being treated in seven county hospitals, and two are suspected of having the virus, according to county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Even though the emergencies will be ending in May, Park said there are still COVID-19 uncertainties.
“We have recently learned about the XBB.1.5 subvariant of omicron, so we do not know how many more variants COVID-19 has,” she said. “However, we can be certain that the updated or bivalent boosters will provide protection against the current subvariant and hopefully future subvariants and variants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.